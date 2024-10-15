Building on the success of multiple 5G energy consumption and carbon emission solutions, companies extend Sustainability Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the transition to Net Zero through joint collaborations.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Zain Group have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the joint sustainability initiatives aimed at building more energy-efficient networks. The MoU aims at accelerating the transition to Net Zero through collaborations that maximize the impact of joint sustainability initiatives to support Zain Group operating entities reduce their environmental footprint.

As part of the success of the MoU between the companies from 2023, Ericsson has outlined the framework and associated activities to breaking the energy curve as well as approaches to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions on some Zain networks . This involved defining baselines for energy consumption and carbon emissions on Zain’s live networks using Ericsson’s suggested methodology and energy meter counters to measure actual equipment energy usage.

Zain has deployed one of Ericsson's innovative lightweight 5G solution, the Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radio AIR 3268, in Bahrain, leading to an 18 percent reduction in energy consumption. It also conducted a trial for Ericsson's energy optimization software features in select areas resulting in a 35 per cent reduction in its radio site energy consumption, showcasing the potential for scalable energy efficiency solutions within the network infrastructure.

Zain Bahrain has also modernized 80 sites by deploying the Ericsson Enclosure 6150, achieving a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions.

A forum for sharing global best practices was established between Zain Group and Ericsson, bringing together experts to discuss energy efficiency, decarbonization, and intelligent operations was also delivered under the concluded MoU. Multiple joint workshops were conducted, engaging attendees across various sessions to brainstorm and strategize on collective efforts for potential sustainable deployments and accelerating joint efforts to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions on some of Zain Group’s networks and achieve Net Zero.

With the newly extended MoU, Ericsson and Zain Group will continue focusing on breaking the energy curve with the potential deployment of the latest 5G radios and energy-saving features to some of Zain Group’s networks. They will also explore intelligent operations to further reduce Zain Group’s carbon footprint and enhance energy efficiency. The companies will also focus on leveraging the implementation of Ericsson’s global Product Take-Back Program, that supports responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste.

According to Ericsson Research and Ericsson’s Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2023, the ICT sector has the potential to reduce total global industrial emissions by up to 15 percent across industries by 2030 through connectivity solutions. The company is committed to empowering communications service providers (CSPs) to become more energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective as they scale up 5G networks.

