Ericsson leverages its advanced Radio Dot System and robust network infrastructure to deliver seamless connectivity.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and TAWAL, a telecommunications tower company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announce the signature of a framework agreement at LEAP 2025 to provide a fully integrated neutral host provider ecosystem in the country. This partnership allows TAWAL to enhance their solutions portfolio with Ericsson advances solutions, to deliver seamless indoor connectivity across multiple networks, overcoming the limitations of operating within a single-vendor Radio Access Network (RAN).

This collaboration introduces a vendor-neutral approach that enables communications service providers (CSPs) to enhance capacity and coverage in high-traffic areas such as malls, airports, and stadiums. The solution supports multi-operator deployments, creating a collaborative ecosystem that fosters scalability and cost efficiency.

Leveraging Ericsson’s Radio Dot System and robust network infrastructure, the solution addresses Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for advanced connectivity while aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to modernize telecommunications infrastructure and foster innovation.

Saeed Al Shehri, Chief Operation Officer at TAWAL, says: “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine connectivity. By adopting a vendor-neutral model, we are enabling greater flexibility and efficiency for communication service providers, ultimately improving connectivity for end users. This collaboration highlights our ambition to set new benchmarks in connectivity and support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Together with TAWAL, we are driving scalable and innovative network solutions that cater to the evolving needs of operators and consumers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. By leveraging our advanced technology and expertise, we are enhancing connectivity and fostering a competitive environment that drives efficiency and growth. This achievement aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling a connected, sustainable future.”

This framework agreement strengthens the long-standing relationship between Ericsson and TAWAL to deliver innovative and transformative connectivity solutions across Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com