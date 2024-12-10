Using a module from the Ericsson Cognitive Software portfolio, the trial demonstrated significant improvements in uplink performance.

Results from this initiative highlight the potential of AI in optimizing network operations and enhancing the overall user experience.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Mobily, a leading innovator in the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have successfully completed a trial to explore Ericsson’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered 5G uplink interference Optimizer. This initiative aims to enhance 5G mobile uplink performance, delivering superior connectivity and improved user experiences across Mobily’s network.

Performed with the Uplink Interference Optimizer module, part of the Ericsson Cognitive Software portfolio, the trial demonstrated that the proportion of transmissions conducted under high-quality conditions has increased by 80%, which results in spectral efficiency and throughput enhancement.

This success can lead to a significant increase in higher-order modulation, better spectral efficiency, and enhanced overall user experience. Mobily’s customers can benefit from faster upload speeds and improved 5G performance on their mobile devices.

Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Mobily, says: “Partnering with Ericsson in this trial highlights our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance the customer experience. By embracing AI-driven solutions, we are setting new benchmarks in network performance, ensuring our customers will benefit from faster, more reliable 5G connectivity. This collaboration not only strengthens our service offerings but also contributes to the evolution the telecommunications landscape in Saudi Arabia.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Together with Mobily, we are working towards enhancing 5G mobile connectivity for users in Saudi Arabia in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s for a developed digital infrastructure. This trial highlights our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that elevate user experience through fast and reliable mobile services while meeting the growing demand for mobile services.”

The success of this trial underscores the potential of Ericsson’s Cognitive Software in driving improvements in 5G network performance. With AI playing an increasingly vital role in network operations, this trial demonstrates how advanced technology can optimize and enhance the user experience, positioning Mobily as a key player in the 5G era. Both Ericsson and Mobily are committed to continuing their collaboration to bring the latest advancements in 5G technology to Saudi Arabia, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com