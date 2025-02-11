This MoU aims to leverage 5G and artificial intelligence to create robust, adaptable networks, for enhancing service delivery and boosting user experiences.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Mobily sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at LEAP 2025, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to explore the development of advanced network capabilities with a focus on development towards intent-driven autonomous networks that provide speed, scalability, and capacity with close to zero touch.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, like intent management functions, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cognitive loops, intelligent automation platforms, and orchestration solutions, the MoU aims to drive operational efficiency enhancements, boost service quality, and elevate user experiences.

Alaa Nawar, Vice President of Network Implementation, at Mobily, says: "As the world embraces the power of 5G and artificial intelligence, we are happy to sign the memorandum of understanding with Ericsson to explore developing innovative business models that elevate the experiences of our users. We are certain that, together, we will contribute to the creation of a robust, agile, and resilient network ecosystem in Saudi Arabia that meets the evolving demands of today's digital world.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia, says: “As we move toward intelligent society and industry, artificial intelligence will be integrated into almost everything – learning, adapting and intelligently automating. An autonomous network has the ability to change requirements dynamically without human involvement. We are glad to sign the memorandum of understanding with Mobily to explore the potential of autonomy on their network to achieve unparalleled efficiency in service delivery and operations.”

Ericsson has a long-standing collaboration with Mobily, aimed at leveraging the latest technologies to optimize connectivity, boost network performance, and improve user experiences in line with Saudi Vision 2030.