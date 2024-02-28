Ericsson Connected Recycling digitalizes waste flows to enable traceability, optimization, and monetization of waste and recycled raw materials.

The Ericsson Connected Recycling platform contributes to the elimination of unnecessary waste by enabling circularity turning waste into new products by using connectivity and IoT.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and stc Group’s iot squared have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, Spain to offer the Ericsson Connected Recycling (ECR) platform as a Software-as-a-Service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership will increase awareness of the importance of waste management and contribute to shaping a more sustainable future in the country.

Ericsson Connected Recycling is an end-to-end platform that addresses the environmental impact of waste by digitalizing the reverse supply chains to enable optimization, comprehensive traceability and transparency, and the possibility to monetize waste. The key is safeguarding the world’s natural resources by turning waste into recycled raw materials rather than putting them in landfills or burning them.

The platform also has a powerful sustainability reporting feature that provides valuable recycling insights that can optimize operations and empower circularity. It can integrate and orchestrate external data sources, store data safely and offer powerful big data management, which enable insightful data visualizations and efficiencies in the value chain. ​

As part of the MoU, Ericsson and iot squared will offer ECR in the Kingdom for several waste streams, with an initial launch to address Municipal Solid Waste (MSW).

Othman Aldahash, Chief Executive Officer of iot squared, says: “Our mission is to provide organizations with real-time insights for critical decision making and intelligent operations. Ericsson Connected Recycling is a platform that complements iot squared’s mission as well as our ambition to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s technological landscape with IoT solutions to achieve sustainability in line with Saudi Green Initiative.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Ericsson is building a better future today. The Ericsson Connected Recycling platform promotes circularity, innovation, and sustainability by digitalizing and tracing several waste streams with an initial launch of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia . This transparent approach connects buyers and sellers of waste and recycled raw material, fostering a more sustainable economy in the country, aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative. We are proud to partner with iot squared to make this a reality.”

Ericsson Connected Recycling is an incubation unit within Ericsson ONE. Ericsson ONE is an internal accelerator for Ericsson employees with pioneering new business ideas.

Additional Information:

Ericsson Connected Recycling, different from the Ericsson Product Take- Back Program, presents an opportunity to streamline waste streams, boost recycling rates, enhance operational efficiency with real-time data insights, and reducing the environmental footprint by reducing waste generation to the benefit of recycling and circularity.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com