The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to accelerate monetization of 5G and enable enterprises in the UAE to benefit from scalable, high-performing private 5G networks.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX 2025 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to collaborate on enterprise connectivity by deploying the Ericsson Private 5G solution.

Ericsson Private 5G is Ericsson’s next-generation private network solution, providing secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity. Built for business-critical connectivity, the solution is pre-integrated to ensure rapid time-to-service, delivering advanced and intelligent operations in any environment, all while keeping the enterprises’ data secured on site. It can support and adapt to a variety of use cases, industries, and levels of complexity for enterprises.

By leveraging Ericsson’s expertise in private network solutions and e&’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity services, this collaboration aims to unlock innovative use cases, boost operational efficiency, and accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Together, the two companies will deliver advanced, industry-specific connectivity solutions designed to meet their evolving business demands. The MoU reflects the shared vision of both companies to drive 5G monetization and empower enterprises across the UAE to harness the full potential of private networks in the country.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& UAE, says: “As the UAE accelerates its digital economy, our partnership with Ericsson represents an important step in advancing enterprise private networks. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower enterprises with scalable and high-performing connectivity, unlocking innovation and creating opportunities that meet the evolving needs of businesses and industries across the nation. By combining our strengths, we can drive progress in connectivity that supports the UAE’s vision for a technology-driven future.”

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Our collaboration with e& aims to help transform enterprise connectivity in the country while leveraging the Ericsson private 5G solution. With advanced capabilities in scalable and high-performing private networks, we can enable new business use cases, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation across key sectors. This Memorandum of Understanding establishes a strong foundation for innovation and demonstrates our commitment to driving long-term value for enterprises and the broader community.”

Ericsson and e& share a long-standing partnership that has supported the development of the UAE’s telecommunications sector. Over the years, the companies have collaborated on multiple technological milestones, including the introduction of 4G and 5G networks across the country. This collaboration will play an instrumental role in enhancing enterprise connectivity, enabling innovative digital services, and supporting the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, technology-driven economy.

