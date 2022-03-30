TÜBINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Education is one of the core pillars of our Erbe Group vision. The Erbe Academy program is one of our company's success stories. It provides a network for doctors, nurses and our company's global sales team to gain new knowledge and experience and share it with peers. In addition, we qualify our employees to act as reliable partners for healthcare professionals and institutions worldwide. We do not merely want to offer products, but also holistic solutions for our customers. Now we are taking the next step and starting to enhance the success story of the Erbe Academy.

“Expanding our network of academies and partner centers is an important milestone and a crucial step in our efforts to enlarge knowledge and confidence for better patient outcomes and to facilitate exchange of experience between experts and users,” Mariuccia Zambelli, Vice President Global Marketing, explains.

Erbe has launched a partnership with the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK), where we will hold the comprehensive Erbe Academy program. This allows us to offer workshops, training for distributors and employees, continuing education opportunities for physicians and healthcare professionals on site. The opening ceremony took place on March 15.

Students of the USEK will use the Simulation Center with the Erbe equipment for their university medical training. This results in a fruitful partnership.

“In collaboration with USEK and from a great location in the city of ancient civilizations combined with modern business and education centers in Byblos Lebanon, we are pleased to launch Erbe’s educational programs and scientific activities for the regions of Middle East, Africa and to welcome interested personnel from all over the world,” Mahmoud Al Dakdouki, Director of Erbe MEA, explains.

The first hands-on workshop (Interventional Pulmonology) will be held there on June 23-24, 2022.

About Erbe

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH develops, manufactures and distributes surgical instruments and devices worldwide, while providing services for professional use of these products in a diverse range of medical disciplines. Surgeons, OP teams and patients around the world rely on Erbe medical technology. The surgical instruments and devices find use in almost all specialist areas. They are based on electrosurgery combined with other Erbe technologies. Hybrid solutions enable us to provide new, innovative applications in medicine.

Fields of activity

Imaging

Endoscopy

Electrosurgery

Plasma surgery

Thermofusion

Hydrosurgery

Cryosurgery

An international network

16 subsidiaries in Europe, Americaand Asia

1 representative office

Erbe is activein 110 national markets

The Erbe workforce

Over 1,200 employees worldwide

Some 700 of them in Germany

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Waldhoernlestr. 17,

72072 Tuebingen, Germany

www.erbe-med.com

info@erbe-med.com

