Manama: Érah Pilates Wellness Centre has recently announced the opening of its latest branch at Al Liwan; one of the most promising projects developed by Seef Properties in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

Érah Pilates Wellness Centre is the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering a new concept of exercise. It is an integrated fitness studio equipped with the latest Pilates equipment, within an environment that enhances positive energy and peace of mind. Following a comprehensive sports approach that achieves discipline in every aspect of the participants' lives, it focuses on full-body movements for body sculpting and toning.

Érah Pilates Wellness Centre aims to improve the quality of life by teaching people the benefits of maintaining a lifestyle that balances mental, physical and spiritual health. The centre seeks to promote a culture of integrated wellness through Pilates, yoga and tone platforms designed to improve alignment, physical strength, flexibility and posture, and enhance mental awareness.

Classes are designed to suit men and women of all ages who wish to improve their physique, from beginners to advanced practitioners. Participants can obtain sports programmes specifically tailored to meet their personal needs and achieve their physical goals. The unique fitness studio also provides injury and post-surgery rehabilitation given by the best physiotherapists and rehabilitation specialists in the Kingdom; furthermore, there are classes available for pregnant women. The centre additionally provides spaces that could be leased to organise private events, workshops and photo-shoots.

Pilates is a unique form of exercise that emphasises proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Since Pilates has something to offer people of all ability and fitness levels, the apparatus can be used to provide support for beginners and people with certain medical conditions, or to challenge those looking to push their bodies’ limits.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, commented: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Érah Pilates Wellness Centre, which is distinguished with its unique sports services. It will be a remarkable addition to Al Liwan, as it continues to host more prestigious brands in the fields of hospitality, entertainment and retail, which are opening their doors to visitors of different nationalities within an environment that combines modern designs, green spaces and attractive water bodies. Additionally, Al Liwan also continues to attract more brands that favoured it to make their debut in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

For her part, Ms. Humera Khalid, Founder and CEO of Érah Pilates Wellness Centre, stated: “We are proud to open our first ever centre at Al Liwan in Hamala. Érah's philosophy is focused on transporting our clients to a peaceful world filled with relaxation and peace of mind by blending contemporary minimalist architecture with dynamic exercise using advanced equipment for Pilates and various yoga programmes. The strategic location of Al Liwan will help us in attracting a distinguished segment of the target groups of fitness centres visitors, as well as teachers and students of the neighbouring British School of Bahrain, in addition to the citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, due to the proximity of the distance across the King Fahd Causeway.”

It is worth noting that Seef Properties established Al Liwan project to embody the heritage and traditions of the Kingdom of Bahrain through a contemporary style and vision, reflected through its special design, wonderful features, and the presence of 136 stores and restaurants carefully selected to meet the needs and aspirations of every visitor.

Additionally, Al Liwan also recently witnessed the inauguration of ‘Yabeela’ entertainment centre, which is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, in addition to cinema theatres and a distinguished group of restaurants, cafés, retail outlets and other facilities.

