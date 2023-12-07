KUWAIT — The EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of Ethylene Glycol, plays a pivotal role in the 17th GPCA Annual Forum, that took place from December 3rd to 6th, 2023, under the theme 'Mobilizing Chemistry for Impactful Transformation.’

EQUATE had 22 representatives attending the forum and showcased its latest initiatives at the EQUATE exhibition stand. The Group is also one of the sponsors at GPCA.

In line with the overarching theme of the event, EQUATE's commitment to the future is demonstrated in its participation at the 2nd Youth Forum, facilitating the attendance of younger members of EQUATE and students of Kuwait University, and sponsoring the GPCA Youth-Leader Debate, scheduled for December 4th, 2023. This open dialogue invited up-and-coming talent to challenge industry leaders on their commitment to sustainability and digitalization targets and foster a dynamic exchange of ideas.

Naser Aldousari, President & CEO of EQUATE Group, who addressed the GPCA’s Youth Forum as keynote speaker, said: “At EQUATE, we believe in the transformative power of dialogue and collaboration. As leaders today, we must engage with the next generation of engineers and industry experts who will lead our organizations in the future. Working together enables us to harness new ideas and innovations and combine them with the decades of experience our current leaders bring to the business. The 17th GPCA Annual Forum provides a valuable platform to enable this sharing of ideas and perspectives, catalyzing impactful change and continued success for our industry.”

Yousef AlGharablly, Global Procurement Director of EQUATE Group, also shared his expertise in a panel discussion on "Realizing opportunities for procurement collaboration in the GCC," providing perspectives on collaboration in the region.

EQUATE is a founding member of GPCA, and an active leader in driving excellence in the chemical industry.

About EQUATE Group

EQUATE is a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of ethylene glycol (EG). The Group owns and operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America, and Europe that annually produce over 6 million tons of ethylene, ethylene glycol (EG), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), styrene monomer (SM), paraxylene (PX), heavy aromatics (HA) and benzene (BZ). The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC), subsidiaries such as MEGlobal and Equipolymers. Their products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The EQUATE Group’s shareholders are Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC), and Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company (QPIC). Employing more than 1,500 people worldwide, the EQUATE Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society.

