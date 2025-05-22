Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi, UAE – EQIQ, a venture capital fund and venture builder led by founding partners with a track record of investing over $500 million in technology startups and generating more than 3.3x return, is expanding its fund size from $15M to $30M. Domiciled in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), EQIQ is pursuing both greenfield (seeding new ventures) and brownfield (scaling established startups) investments in technology startups in Iraq. By aligning synergies across verticals in e-commerce, logistics, and fintech, the fund aims to create holistic, digital solutions that address real challenges and serve millions of users with delightful experiences.

EQIQ was founded by serial entrepreneur Mohamed Al-Hakim, who launched his first startup at the age of 15 and exited his first startup at the age of 19. After growing up in Europe, studying at University College London, and working in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in London, Mohamed decided to move back to Iraq in 2014 to help build the tech ecosystem. From launching one of the first fintech companies in the country to being the CEO of Careem in Iraq and Jordan, Al-Hakim has been at the forefront of the technology ecosystem in Iraq since his reverse migration. Far from being a smooth journey, the last 10 years have seen a remarkable shift in the outlook for the Iraqi economy.

Al-Hakim believes the country will experience a transformational shift over the next 10 years.

“Iraq has significant untapped potential underpinned by a young, vibrant, and tech-savvy population that is hungry to achieve. The country is underserved in many sectors; capital has been scarce as investors have been cautious to enter a market they know li