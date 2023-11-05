Doha, Qatar,4 November 2023: The EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz stands apart with its distinctive design, highest standards of function and aerodynamics. Its dynamic proportions reinforce this impression and powerfully refer to generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions. This is what it looks like when EQE meets SUV.

The car is available now at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road.

The EQ Purpose design, optimised for SUV dimensions, combines ample space with aerodynamic efficiency and sportiness.

With the new EQE SUV, you will experience a fully electric driving experience for all the senses. As an individual option or as part of the attractive Advanced and Premium Packages, there is a choice of further high-tech equipment that is probably only to be found in a Mercedes-Benz in this form. Particularly brilliant examples here are the KEYLESS-GO, the Burmester® surround sound system or the Sound Experience in the interior.

The EQE SUV features a new generation of batteries that set new standards in terms of performance, efficiency and charging power. The lithium-ion battery consists of ten cell modules with a usable energy content of up to 90 kWh.

The exterior and design

The elegant, dynamic Purpose Design gives the EQE SUV an innovative look in the style of the Mercedes-Benz models, setting new standards for the design idiom of electric mobility.

With its Short overhangs, a long wheelbase and standard 48.3 cm (19-inch) light-alloy wheels add up to sporty proportions in an SUV format, the optimised Purpose Design with generous surfaces combines a large amount of space with aerodynamic efficiency, innovative design idiom and high-quality details.

Headlamps connected by a light strip and the sporty front end with the large black panel radiator grille and central Mercedes star form the trendsetting face of the new EQE SUV.

Thanks to the DIGITAL LIGHT function, the lighting can be adapted to the driving situation for relaxed and safe driving. The DIGITAL LIGHT constantly adapts the illumination of the carriageway for you to the lighting conditions, the traffic situation, the course of the road and the weather. The HD system works like a projector and calculates the lighting accurately down to the last pixel.

The elegant finish is embodied by the rear lamp elements in a 3D helix shape and the light band add to the unmistakable EQ light signature.

The EQE SUV already comes with large 48.3 cm (19-inch) 5-twin-spoke design, light-alloy wheels as standard. Also available is a wide range of light-alloy wheels up to 55.9 cm (22 inches) in size, for example, the AMG light-alloy wheels in an attractive multi-spoke design.

The Interior of the EQE SUV

With the MBUX Hyperscreen and the digital colour themes, you can focus on individuality in the vehicle interior. High-quality interior trim elements emphasise an atmosphere with a generous sense of space.

Based on the innovative vehicle architecture, the EQE SUV consistently exploits the advantages of the fully electric drive concept: thanks to the long wheelbase and design-related elimination of the gearbox tunnel, passengers enjoy a particularly generous sense of space in a progressive ambience.

The EQE SUV is equipped with high-quality trim elements. The mixture of modern and traditional materials and colours gives the interior a very special atmosphere. This applies, in particular, to the trim elements with an innovative look such as in imprinted wood, 3D relief with fine metal pigments or laser-cut backlit with Mercedes-Benz patterns.

The audio performance with exquisite Burmester® 3D surround sound system features high-quality speakers which develop an impressive surround sound and can be specifically optimised for the front and rear seats, intensifying the listening experience.

Multicontour seats for the driver and front passenger, with massage function for driver and front passenger provide excellent ergonomic seating comfort. Inflatable active seat backrests in the side bolsters ensure the best possible seating comfort and intensive lateral support.

Technology features

The EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz is equipped with the latest technology features and assist systems.

The ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus with HEPA filter is a must, not only for allergy sufferers: a HEPA filter effectively reduces air pollution. ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus also monitors the air quality both inside and outside the vehicle and shows you the result in MBUX. Depending on the value measured, your Mercedes switches automatically between fresh air and air recirculation mode.

Thanks to extensive sound insulation measures, you will experience acoustic comfort at the highest level with this optional package. Special acoustic foam parts ensure a quiet atmosphere.

With the Remote Parking app, you can enter and leave available parking spaces in a relaxed manner - the system manoeuvres your Mercedes in and out automatically. You monitor the parking process from outside the vehicle and can control it via your smartphone

With the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, you can start and lock your vehicle simply by carrying the key with you. The HANDS-FREE ACCESS function allows contactless, fully automatic opening and closing of the tailgate.

Thanks to the transparent bonnet, drivers of EQE SUV can manoeuvre confidently and avoid obstacles safely - even in rough terrain. This function makes the bonnet transparent for you when driving offroad. A virtual view, calculated from camera images, shows the area directly in front of your Mercedes. In addition, a visualisation of the way ahead helps to choose the optimal driving path

The rear-axle steering offers advantages such as superior roadholding, increased agility and better manoeuvrability - for example, when parking. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer in the opposite or same direction as the front wheels

The AIRMATIC air suspension[1] offers an outstanding ride even over difficult ground. The adaptive damping system is adjusted separately for each wheel, and forms the basis for relaxed and comfortable travel.

4MATIC all-wheel drive ensures dynamic driving pleasure and superior handling characteristics even on unpaved surfaces. The system improves traction and driving stability - for extra safety.

Main view of the OLED central display shows everything at a glance. The innovative Zero Layer user interface uses artificial intelligence to suggest the most important functions directly in the field of vision, so that entries can usually be made directly without detours via submenus.

With In-Car Office, you are always productive and up-to-date when on the road. Thanks to the read-aloud function for emails, the creation of emails and calendar entries via voice command and the reminder function for telephone conferences with automatic dial-in, you can concentrate fully on the journey - and still work.

Enjoy your favourite music with MBUX Entertainment. In your new EQE SUV, you'll receive support when signing-up for an all-inclusive worry-free data package for music streaming and more with a selected third-party provider.

With the convenience of the intelligent MBUX Voice Assistant, fixed commands are not necessary. With the keyword "Hey Mercedes" you activate the voice input and can add a specific operating request, for example, for navigation, automatic climate control or changing the radio station.

In conjunction with the optional Burmester® 3D surround sound system, every journey becomes an acoustic experience thanks to holistic sound staging. Depending on the driving style and mode, you can experience sound themes such as "Silver Waves", "Vivid Flux", "Serene Breeze" or even "Roaring Pulse" as an intensely sporty variant.

Thanks to Home Integration function, you can stay connected to your Smart Home on the move - conveniently by voice command. For example, you can check with one enquiry whether you have closed all the windows - while keeping your eyes on the road. On the way home, you can then make your home ready for your arrival with a short announcement

The GUARD 360° vehicle protection offers all-round monitoring of the vehicle's surroundings - for example, with the extended antitheft alarm system with tow-away protection. Movements in the vehicle interior trigger visual and acoustic warnings.

Assist and safety systems

The assist and safety systems in the EQE SUV takes the driving pleasure into the next level.

With the Driving Assistance Plus Package, you can now arrive at your destination relaxed and safe. Thanks to modern, intelligently networked sensor systems, you enjoy a high degree of stress relief. Numerous assistants can support you according to the situation, warn in the event of a risk of collision and intervene when needed.

Thanks to intelligent linking of camera and map data, Traffic Sign Assist is not only able to detect maximum permissible speeds, overtaking restrictions and the lifting of these restrictions. It is also able to respond to red traffic lights, stop signs and no-entry restrictions and warn you to prevent you from inadvertently driving through a stop sign or no-entry sign.

The Active Parking Assist with 360° camera detects available parking spaces and marked parking areas as you approach them. After selecting an available parking space, you can park confidently thanks to dynamic visualisation and acoustic feedback – or have the vehicle manoeuvre into the space with assisted parking.

The Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC relieves you in moving and stop-and-go traffic by automatically regulating the distance to slower vehicles in front. The desired distance can be adjusted in increments

Active Lane Keeping Assist is an intelligent system which constantly keeps an eye on your lane-keeping. If a potential hazard is detected, Active Lane Keeping Assist can actively intervene and perform a course-correcting steering intervention.

The EQE SUV is also equipped with the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side which can prepare the driver and front passenger for an impending side impact with a lateral impulse, thus reducing the risk of injury. The system can move the front occupants from the side facing the accident towards the centre of the vehicle.

With the optionally available Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, you save both time and nerves, and handle reverse manoeuvring confidently and precisely even in difficult situations. A real relief not only for drivers with little towing experience

ECO Assist supports anticipatory driving and indicates when the foot should be taken off the accelerator pedal. The analysis can, e.g. consider vehicles driving ahead or speed limits, and whether coasting or recuperation is more appropriate in the situation.