DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:– Epson, a global technology leader in innovative home and office, commercial and industrial, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle printing solutions, is set to elevate the branding and creative initiatives of organisations across the region during the inaugural FESPA Middle East 2024 from January 29-31.

During the event, Epson will conduct live demonstrations of commercial and industrial fabric printers designed to revolutionise printing experiences across a diverse range of industry sectors, including fashion, retail, events, the arts, advertising, and marketing. With Dubai’s cultural and creative industries continuing to surge – attracting FDI worth AED 7.357 billion in 2022 according to Dubai Culture – executives at Epson expect significant interest from their presence at the global exhibition.

“Branding is a critical competitive differentiator for businesses throughout the MENA region and Epson printing solutions at FESPA Middle East 2024 enable users to elevate their visuals across a range of mediums. The entire creative sector, from cultural events and the arts to fashion and design, is set to benefit from unprecedented printing opportunities on textiles, garments, and across photography and canvas, empowering new business opportunities throughout 2024. All these capabilities will be on dynamic display at the region’s first FESPA event,” said Shihab Ahmed Zubair, Regional Manager – Commercial & Industrial – Middle East and Turkey, Epson.

Visitors to FESPA will witness the Epson V7000 UV large format printer in action as it introduces a new era of printing possibilities for the MENA region. This solution, designed to produce compelling retail and outdoor signage, window displays, hoarding panels, packaging, promotional goods, and bespoke décor products, sets new benchmarks for quality and precision, redefining product showcasing for brands.

Epson SC-R5010L resin ink large format printer effortlessly prints on diverse substrates such as vinyl, banner, textile, canvas, wallpaper, and film, to open up a wide array of creative avenues for regional businesses. Also on display at FESPA 2024 is the Epson SC-F6400H , innovating to meet the specific demands of textile producers, promotional goods producers, and photographic studios, addressing the stringent quality standards of these industries.

Supporting the emerging fashion and interior design sectors in MENA the Epson F2200, is a comprehensive solution for direct-to-garment and direct-to-film printing. Focusing on precision, speed, and the ability to translate intricate designs onto a variety of garments, this printer empowers businesses to deliver high-quality, customised apparel and interior fabrics that meet the demands of discerning consumers.

“The region’s creative industries are balancing their growth potential against cost and quality considerations. However, – we will demonstrate at FESPA 2024 that all these objectives can be simultaneously achieved with Epson printing solutions, contributing to the strength of the cultural and visual economies across the Middle East,” added Shihab Ahmed Zubair.

Attendees at FESPA Middle East 2024 are encouraged to visit Stand D10 to experience firsthand the innovative capabilities of these state-of-the-art printers and explore how Epson technology solutions can transform their printing endeavours.

-Ends-

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

corporate. Epson/en/

About Epson Middle East:

Epson Middle East oversees Epson’s operations in the Middle East markets, in close coordination with Epson Europe. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically-advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region. www.epson-middleeast.com.

Media Contacts