Dubai, UAE – Epik Foods, a prominent name in the food and beverage industry, has just announced its latest initiative to champion sustainability by partnering with CarbonSifr, a UAE-based AI-enabled climate-tech company. This collaboration, designed to measure and reduce Epik Foods’ carbon footprint, underscores the group’s commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices across its operations, reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility.

CarbonSifr is an AI-enabled climate-tech platform that helps businesses measure, reduce, and remove their carbon footprint. By integrating climate action into everyday business processes, CarbonSifr provides technology solutions that enable companies to understand their environmental impact and identify areas for improvement. Their comprehensive software calculates carbon emissions from various aspects of a business’s operations, providing them with actionable insights on solutions.

Renowned for its culinary innovation and excellence, a portfolio of over 100 distinct brands, and recent expansion into Saudi Arabia, Epik Foods has onboarded CarbonSifr as part of its commitment to integrating eco-friendly technology solutions into its ever-evolving business model. With the help of CarbonSifr’s proprietary climate tech solutions, Epik Foods is set to foster a greener industry through sustainable practices that reduce its carbon footprint, all while maintaining the global taste standards of its dishes.

As one of the first initiatives being rolled out under this partnership, Epik Foods will launch EcoDine in selected restaurants. This innovative customer-facing solution raises diners’ awareness of their climate impact and allows them to remove their meal’s footprint. This first-of-its-kind program in the MENA will encourage customers to make eco-friendly dining choices that are more accessible and impactful. The group has plans to roll out more projects before the end of the year.

Khaled Fadly, Co-founder and CEO of Epik Foods said, “Partnering with CarbonSifr is more than just taking a step towards eco-friendly practices across our restaurants and operations. It’s about recognising the responsibility we have to not only innovate in the kitchen but also our approach to sustainability. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to environmentally responsible practices, and we’re excited to embark on the journey to a greener future.”

Muhammed Yildirim, COO of CarbonSifr said, “Epik Foods had bold climate ambitions and needed the right partner to bring them to life. Partnering with CarbonSifr gave them a deeper understanding of their carbon footprint, the actions required to reduce it, and novel ways to take meaningful climate action. Their unwavering dedication, combined with swift and coordinated efforts, has not only set a new industry standard but is driving real, lasting change. We are excited to continue driving this impact together in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

Epik Foods’ commitment to taking climate action was recently highlighted at CarbonSifr’s F&B event in collaboration with Dubai SME, an integral part of the Dubai Economy Tourism at Intelak Hub. This event underscored the growing importance of eco-conscious practices in the F&B sector, with Epik Foods taking a leading role in engaging with industry leaders to shape the future of eco-friendly dining.

Looking ahead, Epik Foods will continue to innovate and expand its eco-friendly initiatives, working closely with the team at CarbonSifr to drive its climate goals. This will include employee engagement and training, sustainable sourcing, supply chain decarbonisation, as well as a deeper commitment to eco-friendly packaging solutions. With CarbonSifr’s technology, Epik Foods is dedicated to expanding its eco-friendly initiatives and setting a new standard for responsible dining in the Middle East.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group that operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurant concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 100 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com

About CarbonSifr

CarbonSifr is a UAE-based climate-tech company. Dedicated to integrating climate action into everyday life, they provide technology solutions to measure, reduce, and remove businesses' carbon footprint. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr is pivotal in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr is TÜV Rheinland certified and a member of the UAE Carbon Alliance & Carbon Accounting Alliance. CarbonSifr is Part of MEWA’s (Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture) Sedrah Program in Saudi Arabia.

https://www.carbonsifr.com