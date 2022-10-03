Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is showcasing 2,625 diverse and creative works of 30 Emirati publishers through its 'Manassah' platform at the ongoing Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 which runs in the Saudi Arabian capital until October 8.

Under the Manassah initiative, EPA represents Emirati publishers locally and regionally to strengthen their outreach in new markets.

In Riyadh, EPA also shared its knowledge and expertise at the Publishers Conference held on September 27-28, which brought together experts, publishers, and authors to discuss the reality of the publishing sector and the challenges in producing creative content for readers of varied age groups.

During the 10-day international event, EPA highlighted the UAE's efforts to support and advance the publishing sector and create an attractive environment for investors in the creative industries. The delegation headed by HE Ali Bin Hatem, President of EPA, also briefed their counterparts on the efforts undertaken by the country to protect rights of publishers and authors and its commitment to showcasing works of publishers at international book fairs and cultural events.

HE Ali Bin Hatem, President of EPA, said: "The Riyadh International Book Fair is an important platform for publishers from the region and the world. It brings together literature, publishing, and translation officials from around the Middle East and beyond and provides a hub for all those interested in presenting their books and services to the public."

The President of EPA added: "During the Publishers Conference, we highlighted the UAE’s nurturing environment and its continuous efforts that are supporting publishers and authors in the vital sector and bolstering the UAE's status and contributions to the creative industries."

EPA publishers participating at the book fair under the Manassah project include Souad Sleibi Publishing, Writers House Publishing, Sadiqat Publishing and Distribution Books, Letters Publishing and Distribution, Address Bookshop, Ashtar Publishing, Bait Al Kutub Trading LLC, Nour Publishing, Altafarud design and publishing services, Sayedat Al Hekayat, Sail Publishing, Kiwi Stories, Al Takhayul Media, Wraq Publishing & Distribution, Alramsa for Publishing of Books & Other Publications Services Co, Al Thabi Publishing and Distribution, Manshurat Ghaf Book Trading, Dar Almuheet Publishing House, Bibliosmia Publishing & Distribution, Madaar Publishing & Distribution, Dar Hamaleel Publishing & Publishing, Bawabat Al Kitab Publishing & Distribution, The Dreamwork Collective, Makarem, Al Saada Publishing & Distribution, Dar Al Saif Publishing, Babylon Bookland, Ibn Al Arabi Foundation for Research and Publishing, Dar Maheroon Publishing and Distribution, and Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids.

