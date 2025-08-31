Cairo - EONS has officially announced its entry into the Egyptian real estate market, positioning itself as a prominent Egyptian brand backed by more than 35 years of expertise and investment in Sweden. The company’s strategy focuses on developing premium, fully integrated real estate projects.

EONS’ expansion into Egypt comes with the aim of contributing to the enrichment of one of the region’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, currently witnessing unprecedented growth and continues to attract local and international investors.

The company is preparing to launch its first project in the First district, New Cairo in the coming period with initial investments estimated at over EGP 10 billion, designed to offer a unique urban experience that blends innovative contemporary designs with sustainability, providing residents with an upscale lifestyle and long-term investment value.

In this context, Eng. Sherif Taha, CEO of EONS, said:

“We consider Egypt a strategic market with significant growth opportunities, and it is well positioned to become one of the largest real estate markets regionally and globally. Through our projects, we aim to introduce an integrated urban concept that combines luxury, innovation, and sustainability, fulfilling our clients’ aspirations while delivering true investment value.”

Taha highlighted the company’s commitment to attracting top local talent to lead its executive management teams, adding:

“We strongly believe in the vital role of human capital in building and sustaining successful organizations, which is why we are keen on appointing highly qualified and proven professionals across all sectors of the company.”

With over 20 years of experience in the real estate sector, Taha has held several senior leadership positions with leading Egyptian and international developers. Throughout his career, he has overseen major real estate projects in Egypt, elevating industry standards in quality and infrastructure, a testament to his ambitious vision and effective leadership guiding EONS’ success.

EONS places strong focus on integrating advanced technological solutions to enhance quality of life within its communities. This includes leveraging PropTech applications, smart community systems, and dedicated platforms for customer engagement and facilities management. The company’s commitment to digital transformation and AI is designed to create added value for clients by offering greater convenience, improving resource efficiency, and reinforcing sustainability and environmental responsibility

From a marketing perspective, Nadim Sennara, EONS’ Head of Marketing, highlighted that the company’s strategy revolves around showcasing excellence and innovation in every detail of its projects:

“Our goal is to build a strong real estate brand that reflects world-class quality, appealing to clients who seek a truly distinctive and integrated lifestyle in Egypt.”

Through its projects in Egypt, EONS plan is to establish strategic partnerships with both national and international entities, further promoting luxury and sustainable living while contributing to the development of integrated urban communities that enrich lifestyles and add genuine value to the Egyptian real estate sector.