Amman, Jordan - Eon Dental, a leading dental technology company that is focused on high-quality clear aligner solutions, announced today that following its recent $26m round of Series B funding, it has launched a new and improved Eon Aligner ecosystem of solutions and support utilities. Founded in 2011, Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner company with a worldwide distribution network and a reputation for exceptional clear aligner products. With its new launch, Eon Aligner’s offerings will expand to include additional initiatives to provide innovative, patient, and doctor-centric solutions to their customers.

Eon Aligner has strengthened its clear aligner solution offerings based on customer input and market insights, which revealed an absence of clinical assistance and support leading to inconsistent results across treatment outcomes. Improvements have been made across the board, including but not limited to, enhanced clear aligner material, upgraded case management software (Eon Access), a new on-demand e-learning platform (Eon Academy), a doctor loyalty program, simplified aligner treatment packages, and end-to-end clinical and commercial support.

Qais Sabri, CEO of Eon Dental commented on the announcements: “We are so proud to grow Eon Aligner’s service offering even further and supply dental professionals across the region with learning opportunities and tools to provide even better care for their patients. The Eon Aligner team is constantly developing its product and service offering to ensure top-of-the-line solutions are being innovated, leading the way for the med-tech industry within the oral care space, and we’re excited to see the true impact of this work off the back of this launch.”

Eon’s dedicated success team is designed to bolster their provider’s clinical proficiency while simultaneously supporting practice growth. There is now a single point of contact for customers where they can receive high-quality and timely support. They provide on-demand expertise, helping customers throughout their journey from onboarding through patient marketing and post-treatment success. A specialized team of dentists and orthodontists helps ensure both positive and repeatable patient outcomes. A commercial support team identifies mutually beneficial solutions that help achieve long-term commercial success with solutions such as competitive pricing & positioning, social media assets, and staff training.

Eon also offers Eon Academy, providing an accessible and comprehensive library of in-depth, tailored training and resources. Eon Academy helps doctors gain a better understanding of all aspects of orthodontics, simple or advanced, as well as knowledge and training around the Eon Aligner treatments.

The launch of these new offerings that focus on their customer’s experience underscores Eon Aligner as a leading clear aligner provider to dentists and orthodontists in the MENA region.

About Eon Dental

Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner partner offering premium white-label solutions for customers worldwide with high-quality clinical and treatment setup services, agile clear aligner manufacturing and top-drawer clinician-centric software. Additionally, Eon is an established leader of clear aligners in the MENA region under the Eon Aligner brand.

