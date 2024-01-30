Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Breakthrough and pioneering technologies from the US are shows during Arab Health 2024, held from January 29th to February 1st at Dubai World Trade Center. UAE and US-based healthcare company Envision Global debuts three innovative women’s health brands hailing from Minnesota, known as the healthcare innovation capital of the US. The companies represented by Envision include fem-tech leaders Pelvital with Flyte Therapy, wearable cool products company Opal, and breast milk freezing solution, MILKworx.

The health and wellness products featured - ‘by women, for women’ include the pioneering Flyte Therapy which offers a simple, effective, discreet, proven at-home device that is an easily accessible and cost-efficient alternative to hospital therapy in treating pelvic floor disorders including Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI). With over 60% of women encountering urinary incontinence at some stage of life during pregnancy, after childbirth or throughout menopause, with two clinical trials undertaken, and a treatment effect comparable to surgery, it is the only product to use the treatment modality of mechanotherapy.

Opal from Xena Therapies showcases clinically tested cool therapy products for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause, designed to also treat MS and heat stress, pain relief, injury repair, cramps and fevers. Featuring FDA compliant plant-based cooling technology, formulated for therapy and comfort, the range of wraps and pads are safer than ice with no risk of burn or frostbite and can be placed in the refrigerator or re-cooled at room temperature within 30 minutes for ‘on the go’ relief.

Award-winning MILKworx provides convenience for breastfeeding parents with their unique milk storage solutions. The MILKworx products, Freeze It Flat™, are engineered for stress-free pumping and storing, to instill confidence in new parents in their 4th and 5th-trimester pumping journeys through functional products and tactical support.

Brand representatives including Lydia Zeller, CEO, Pelvital, and Dr. Nissrine Nakib, MD Medical Director of Urology, University of Minnesota, will be on hand at Arab Health to discuss the Flyte Therapy technology and answer any questions, alongside Traci AlShaali, CEO of Envision Global.

“We are proud to showcase breakthrough technology and pioneering brands at Arab Health this year. Every company we represent offers the finest quality health and wellness products created by women for women, and we are excited to see them enhance the lives of women in the Middle East,” said Traci AlShaali, CEO of Envision Global

Visit the Envision Global exhibit at Arab Health located at Booth PJ30, Hall 7, Transformation Zone, from January 29 to February 1, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Center.

For more information about Envision, please visit envisiongroupinternational.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Envision Group:

Envision Group International company is a healthcare platform offering a world of high-quality medical devices, fem-tech products, paediatric and family healthcare, wellness and beauty items - all handpicked from the heart of the USA and delivered to the Middle East. Founded in 2019 by Traci Little-AlShaali, the company is based in Dubai, UAE with a presence in the “Silicon Valley” of healthcare tech, Minnesota, US.