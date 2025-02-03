The major partnership seeks to strengthen trade ties, accelerate innovation, and create high-value opportunities for businesses across Ireland and the UAE.

Ireland’s overall exports to the Gulf region were estimated at €2Bn in 2023, with nearly €700 million (20% up yr/yr) to the UAE alone

Sharjah, UAE – Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s Trade and Innovation Agency and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) have formalized a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation, and create high-value opportunities for businesses across Ireland and the UAE.

The agreement will open new pathways for collaboration in advanced manufacturing, ESG, and emerging technologies, enhancing market access for companies.

The signing, witnessed by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SRTI Park, took place during the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, the region’s largest gathering of innovators and business leaders.

The agreement was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, and Marina Donohoe, Head of Research and Innovation at Enterprise Ireland. Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director, Government and Corporate Partnerships at SRTIP, was also present.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi commented: "This collaboration marks a major step in deepening trade, innovation, and research ties between Ireland and the UAE. Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park is committed to attracting global innovators, and Ireland’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, and precision engineering aligns well with our focus areas. Through joint initiatives and technology-sharing, this partnership will accelerate opportunities for both regions."

Marina Donohoe said: "Enterprise Ireland is committed to strengthening strategic partnerships across the Gulf, and this strategic agreement with Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park is an important milestone. With strong alignment in advanced manufacturing, ESG, and technology-driven industries, Sharjah presents an exciting opportunity for Irish businesses looking to expand. This partnership will create high-value opportunities in R&D, industrial collaboration, and trade development, reinforcing Ireland’s commitment to the UAE market."

Her Excellency Alison Milton, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UAE, hailed the agreement as a milestone in Ireland-UAE trade relations, and added: “As we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE this year, initiatives such as this agreement clearly underpin our shared commitment to innovation and consolidating long lasting partnerships.”

Strengthening Trade and Innovation Ties

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SRTI Park, said: “This agreement is the result of a year-long collaboration between Enterprise Ireland and SRTI Park, including direct engagement between Irish businesses and Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem. In October 2024, Enterprise Ireland facilitated a delegation of 19 Irish companies—including medtech firm Coroflo, drone delivery company Manna Drones, and Hexis — to explore Sharjah’s business landscape.”

Key areas of interest for Irish companies include: Business accelerators and funding support for innovation; Dedicated testing environments (sandboxes) for new products and services and Direct access to Sharjah’s infrastructure for technology pilots.

Following the agreement, SRTI Park has expressed interest in visiting Ireland, particularly Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) in County Westmeath, a leading research and technology organization specializing in digitization, sustainable manufacturing, robotics, and automation.

Strategic Goals

This strategic partnership establishes a platform for: Creating market opportunities for Irish and UAE businesses, particularly in advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, ESG, smart mobility, and clean technologies; Providing a structured pathway for Irish companies to explore Sharjah as an export market, while enabling UAE-based businesses to access opportunities in Ireland and the European market; and Developing a cross-cultural training and capacity-building platform to support businesses in navigating different market environments, regulatory frameworks, and languages.

This agreement cements Ireland’s position as a key trade and innovation partner in the Gulf, reinforcing long-term economic ties and unlocking new business opportunities. By facilitating structured market access, supporting joint R&D, and fostering cross-border partnerships, this collaboration will accelerate expansion for Irish and UAE businesses in high-growth sectors. With a focus on sustainable innovation and commercial success, the partnership is poised to drive long-term value for both economies.