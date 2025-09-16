Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), the UAE’s first accredited smart university and a global pioneer in innovative learning, hosted a virtual counselling workshop in collaboration with INJAZ UAE, under the theme “Enrich Your Journey.”

The interactive session, conducted via Zoom, equipped learners with practical tools to strengthen their confidence, enhance communication, and achieve a healthy balance between academic and personal life. By focusing on self-awareness, stress management, and problem-solving skills, the workshop reflected HBMSU’s ongoing commitment to empowering learners with the knowledge, skills, and values required to thrive in their academic journey and future careers.

This initiative is fully aligned with HBMSU’s strategy to advance lifelong learning and support the UAE’s vision for innovation-driven and sustainable development.

Athba Al Kamdah, Vice Chancellor for Learners Development, said: “At HBMSU, learners are at the heart of our strategy. We are committed to equipping them with future-ready skills that extend beyond the classroom. Initiatives like this workshop reflect our dedication to building confident, capable, and innovative leaders who can excel academically, professionally, and personally.”