Dubai, UAE: AutoPro, a subsidiary of ENOC Group and the leading network operator of automotive services in the UAE, has introduced an all-new waterless swift exterior car wash service, Quick Wash. This initiative underscores the Group's dedication to environmental protection through its sustainability initiatives.

The solutions used during the 'Quick Wash' service are chemical-free organic and utilise a smart liquid that lifts and emulsifies dust and dirt from car exteriors.

The service is available at three sites currently in Dubai including Al Warqa, Hessa Street, and Al Barsha South. The Group plans to expand this service to additional locations without an automated vehicle wash by December 2024.

Customers can park their vehicles at allocated parking areas within the station premises and request the service from the staff. The service costs AED 20 and takes an average of 4 minutes to complete including tyre polish.

In 2023, AutoPro opened 4 sites in the UAE and is set to open in 1 location during the first half of 2024. Last year, AutoPro achieved an increase of 8% in total sales volume and a 32% growth in the total number of customers across its sites vis-a-vis 2022.

AutoPro is also running a mega promotion until 28 April 2024 that allows customers who spend AED 100 on any service and products in its premises, and AED 50 on car wash to get the chance to win weekly prizes of AED 10,000 or one of four MG vehicles including the All-New MG Whale.

AutoPro currently serves over 600,000 automobiles annually across 53 sites in the UAE. The Group announced a 24-month warranty for vehicle battery changes in addition to establishing several additional services, such as a mobile van for brake pad replacements, oil changes, and minor mechanical repairs. AutoPro also introduced a mobile van for car washing purposes.

Moreover, AutoPro now offers users convenient Pick and Drop services, Quick Shine products, an array of vehicle tyres brands, a digital AutoPro and ProWash journey, as well as a bespoke Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) and Autopro Extended Warranty.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.