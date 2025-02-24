Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, concluded 2024 on a promising note with 1373 creative ideas submitted by employees, of which 138 were implemented, recording a 29% increase in ideas from 1063 in 2023. This surge in employee innovation resulted in a 400% increase in financial benefits from the innovation scheme, rising from AED 1.39 million to AED 6.94 million compared to 2023.

Since its inception, the Innovation Scheme has witnessed the implementation of 743 ENOC Group employee ideas, generating a total financial gain of AED 99.2 million for the Group. Aligned with UAE Innovates, a nationwide celebration and one of the largest innovation festivals in the world, the Group reinforces its commitment to substantial investments in solutions that enhance operations and accelerate innovation within the country.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “ENOC Group cultivates a thriving culture of innovation, empowering employees to shape the future of the energy industry, a drive fuelled by dedicated group-wide campaigns. Sharing the goals of ‘UAE Innovates’, our new 'Digital Transformation & Growth' programme will further equip our people to generate and implement transformative solutions, driving business growth, competitiveness, and our 'One ENOC' vision for digitalisation.”

In 2024, ENOC Group prioritised its digital transformation journey, focusing on key initiatives such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI adoption, and a paperless agenda. The Group also launched the Mersal Digital Hub and activated the ENOC Digital Capability Framework, further solidifying its commitment to a digitally driven future. Additionally, ENOC enhanced Industry 4.0 awareness through collaborations with Maxbyte and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT).

