Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Emirates Petroleum Company P.J.S.C. (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a robust Business Continuity Plan (BCP) framework.

This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the coordination and enhance the reliability of Jet A 1 aviation fuel supply operations, reflecting a shared commitment to operational continuity, resilience, and adherence to industry standards. It also establishes a structured framework for cooperation, including clear processes to support fuel supply management and the timely coordination of pipeline transfer and truck loading operations, ensuring efficient and seamless operations across the region’s key aviation hubs.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said: “As a vital contributor to the UAE's energy ecosystem, ENOC Group recognizes the critical importance of maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies for the aviation sector. The partnership with Emarat strengthens our proactive approach to business continuity planning by leveraging our collective expertise to ensure seamless operations in the UAE aviation sector, further strengthening the country’s status as a global aviation hub. Through this partnership, ENOC and Emarat will implement advanced logistics solutions and coordinated emergency response strategies to guarantee uninterrupted fuel delivery.”

Burhan Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Emarat, stated "Safeguarding the continuity of fuel supply to aviation sector is a national responsibility, one that Emarat takes with the utmost seriousness. This MoU with ENOC Group institutionalises our two organisations' readiness to stand together, not only in normal operations but also in the scenarios that matter most. By aligning our preparedness, our people, and our procedures in advance, we are strengthening operational resilience and ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability when it counts. This reliability is critical to passengers, airlines, and the wider economy that depends on UAE’s aviation leadership. Resilience of this kind is no longer a contingency measure; it is a core capability. It is part of what makes UAE the destination it is, and we are proud to reinforce it alongside a trusted national partner."

The Business Continuity Plan will provide documented procedures to guide the response, recovery, resumption, and restoration of operations of the two organisations. The plan also will involve regular tests, exercises, and training of personnel, alongside equipment and connectivity testing to maintain peak operational readiness.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com