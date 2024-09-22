Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, affirmed its commitment to supporting the nation to build a future-ready Emirati workforce at the 23rd edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE (Ru’ya), set to take place between 24-26 September 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “[YOU]th Can”.

The Group, currently comprising 52 percent Emiratisation, has reached 80 percent in senior management, 50 percent in middle management, 53 percent in supervisory roles, and 48 percent in support positions. ENOC successfully achieved 100 percent Emiratisation at executive management since 2018.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As a national champion in the energy sector, ENOC Group remains committed to attracting, developing, and retaining national talent, and equipping them with the skills of the future in line with the UAE government’s vision. Today, investing in technological advancements and utilising workforce dynamics is critical for success, and we are certain that Emirati talent – particularly the youth – will play a huge role in driving the nation’s energy sector in the future”.

ENOC Group recently hosted a week-long event dedicated to empowering its dynamic young workforce who have been a key contributor to the energy sector and its future. Aligned with the National Youth Agenda 2031, the ENOC Youth Council organised the event which included seminars, discussions, and workshops on diverse topics such as climate action, national identity and youth empowerment, the future of technology, and making a difference in the society.

So far this year, more than 25 Emirati nationals joined ENOC Group and approximately 53 opportunities across Customer Services, Finance & Strategy, Information Technology, Operations, Health, Safety & Environment, and Engineering within the Group are open to Emirati talent. Candidates interested in applying for these roles can apply directly at the stand located at Hall 6, pavilion Z6-10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, or through ENOC Group’s Careers page on the website.

In addition to academic sponsorships, internships, and training opportunities, ENOC Group offers a range of initiatives to help Emirati nationals advance their careers including the pioneering Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which was designed to holistically enhance competencies encompassing functional, behavioural, professional, managerial, and leadership skills.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

