Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has been awarded the 2024 Energy Management Insight by Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM). The award recognises ENOC’s high-quality case studies that share valuable insights on the process and benefits of setting up energy management systems certified to the global ISO 50001 standard.

The prestigious award honours ENOC Group as well as their business unit’s achievements in the sphere of energy management. While ENOC LLC (Corporate Real Estate) reported a cost saving of USD 376,115 over 5 years and a CO2 reduction of 1,479.9 metric tons, the Retail business unit that includes AutoPro, ZOOM and ENOC Link across UAE reported a cost saving of USD 1,247,406 over 3 years and a CO2 reduction of 1,487 metric tons. Tasjeel alone showed a cost savings of USD 26,798 over 4 years with a CO2 reduction of 70.63 metric tons.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Clean energy transition is the global need of the hour and at ENOC we take our responsibility towards our shared sustainable future seriously. Our remarkable achievements in supporting global decarbonisation strategies across all our business units has led to this global recognition. The Energy Management Insight Award is yet another accolade that will spur us to do more in the field of decarbonisation as ENOC sets a global benchmark for clean energy action.”

Through the implementation of ISO 50001, Emirates Gas LLC was able to reduce 32% energy intensity in their EMGAS operations leading to a cost savings of USD 100,023.05. Meanwhile, Dubai Lubricants Processing Plant – JA reported a total energy cost saving of USD 77500.60 with a 147.8 metric tons total CO2-e emission reduction over 5 years; with EPPCO International Limited showcasing a total energy cost saving of USD 73,946 over 3 years.

The CEM Energy Management Leadership Awards programme recognises organisations that have implemented energy management systems to achieve energy, economic, and sustainability benefits. CEM is a high-level global forum of 29 member governments and an additional 21 participating countries worldwide that promote policies and programmes that advance clean energy technology, to share lessons learned and best practices, and to encourage the transition to a global clean energy economy.

These business units – Tasjeel, EPPCO International Limited (EIL), Lubricants and Grease Manufacturing plant (DLPP), ENOC LLC (Corporate Real Estate), ENOC Retail, and EMGAS – were also recognised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for their submissions to both the 2024 Global Energy Management Leadership Awards and the UAE Energy Management Award.

ENOC’s award-winning case studies showcased how energy management systems can be successfully integrated into existing business systems to better manage resources, sustain achieved savings, and continuously improve energy performance. The case studies, available on the CEM website, serve as an inspiration and resource for businesses, governments, and others seeking a cost-effective way to use energy management to align corporate targets with national climate and energy goals ENOC plays a dynamic role in the continued growth and diversification of Dubai and the wider UAE economy to realise the vision in the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050. As the region's leading energy player, the Group is fully committed to supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, aiming to generate 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

