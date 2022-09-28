Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, through its subsidiary, Horizon Terminals Ltd (HTL), today announced the implementation of an advanced digital solution for efficiently planning fuel supplies using the latest technology.

The announcement was made at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) & Dubai Solar Show 2022, making ENOC the first fuel company in the UAE to implement the latest version of this advanced system. The system, called PDI Logistics Cloud, is used to plan fuel supplies for ENOC retail stations and commercial customers. It is based on their current stocks, forecasted demand, time taken to load the road tanker, traffic levels on route to the site, and time taken to decant the product into the designated storage tank. It also offers optimisation of storage tank levels across the supply chain, reducing on-site stock levels where there are low sales volumes.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are focused on continuously enhancing our business operations through digitalisation. In recent years, we have been investing heavily in optimising our operations and staying ahead of the technological advancements in the energy sector. As we continue to prioritise outstanding value for our customers and stakeholders, integrating the latest HTL Supply Management System within our business operations will further digitalise processes, allowing site personnel to focus on customers whilst the logistics division focuses on the supply and delivery of orders.”

ENOC’s subsidiary, Horizon, is a leading energy solution provider for bulk oil storage. With a total of 10 terminals spread across the UAE, Morocco, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, HTL facilities are strategically located in key markets across the Middle East, Far East and Africa. Horizon manages 83 Prime movers,67 tankers and 4 Rigid Tankers used for fuel distribution for retail, commercial, and aviation operations.

ENOC Group, one of the Jubilee sponsors of WETEX, is showcasing its key midstream and downstream projects, which highlight the Group’s contribution towards the growth of Dubai. In addition to HTL’s Fuel Supply Management System, ENOC Group is exhibiting four more milestone projects including ENOC Jet Fuel Pipeline Network, ENOC Link’s eLink Station, VitalyX and Yes Rewards.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate's success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE's social and economic development.

