Dubai, UAE: In a move to support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player wholly owned by the Government of Dubai, celebrates the 27th edition of the UAE’s National Environment Day with a week-long series of activities starting today. Held under the theme ‘Moving Towards Net Zero’, the Group is organising activities to raise awareness amongst its employees about climate change and its social and environmental repercussions.

This year, activities for the 27th edition of the event encompasses educational awareness sessions on environmental impact and hazards, circular economy, as well as technologies of carbon capture utilisation and storage. Additionally, the Group is hosting a used uniform recycling initiative and an interactive workshop on climate fresk to drive sustainability and climate change awareness amongst employees.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “ENOC Group is committed to supporting the national climate change agenda and initiatives, such as UAE Net Zero by 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Moreover, the Group has pioneered sustainable strategies towards creating a greener economy and a resilient future for the UAE, the region, and beyond. Environmental sustainability is crucial in reducing the impact of climate change, and together, we must undertake concerted efforts to embrace a responsible and sustainable lifestyle whilst increasing community knowledge on sustainability and climate change.”

ENOC Group was recently honoured with IWA 42:2022' Statement of Verification and Assurance' Certificate for pioneering efforts towards achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As part of the ongoing support for the National Carbon Sequestration Project in the United Arab Emirates, the Group initiated a project to plant 1,500 mangrove saplings, sequestering an estimated 18.4 tonnes of CO2 per year. The initiative pledges to plant mangrove trees throughout the country until January 2025 by donating a portion of the earnings from each ZOOM coffee cup sold at the convenience stores.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

