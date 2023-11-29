ENOC plans to supply blended SAF to all its customers by 2030

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neste, the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), in a pivotal step towards exploring the possibilities of supplying and purchasing of SAF regionally in the coming years. This ambitious goal underscores ENOC's proactive approach to fostering a more sustainable and environmentally responsible aviation sector.

This agreement is the first milestone in ENOC’s plan to supply blended SAF to all its customers across its entire network by 2030, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions by 80%[1] compared to the traditional aviation fuel.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, expressed the company's commitment to reducing the environmental impact associated with its fuel supply. He said: “This transformative agreement serves as a testament to ENOC's unwavering investment in advancing the UAE’s visionary goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In our relentless pursuit of sustainability, we are embarking on a profound journey towards fully integrating sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) seamlessly into our operational fabric by 2030.”

“Through embracing sustainable aviation fuel, we aspire to set new standards for responsible business practices, becoming pioneers in fostering a greener, more sustainable future for our industry. As we integrate sustainable aviation fuel into our operations, we invite our industry peers, stakeholders, and the broader community to join us on this transformative journey towards a sustainable and resilient future for the UAE, the region, and beyond."

By leveraging the expertise of Neste, the global leader in renewable and circular solutions, and ENOC's unparalleled position as the leading jet fuel supplier in the region, this partnership is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of aviation fuel sustainability in Dubai and the MENA region.

Alexander Kueper, Vice President EMEA from the Renewable Aviation business at Neste said: “Sustainable aviation fuel is a readily available solution for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from air travel. This milestone agreement with ENOC to explore the supply of SAF in the coming years not only illustrates our commitment to supporting airlines in the region but also the importance of cooperation with ambitious partners to increase SAF availability and adoption.”

SAF, derived from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable raw materials, has the potential to reduce air travel related carbon emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's life cycle compared to using conventional jet fuel. Recognising the critical role SAF plays in addressing the aviation industry's environmental challenges, ENOC and Neste are joining forces to explore the supply and purchase of SAF in Dubai and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

By incorporating Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which also powered Emirates' recent world’s first A380 demonstration flight using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), ENOC has been the pioneer in the region for adopting 100% neat SAF-powered flights.

