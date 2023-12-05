<To Tweet this news, copy paste the following: # ENOC Group ENOC Group and IHI Corporation advance green ammonia project with feasibility study agreement (https://bit.ly/46IXJhV )>

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Japan’s heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation, announced the start of the feasibility study of their ground-breaking green ammonia production project. In line with COP28, this significant development not only fortifies Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, but also contributes to the goals outlined in both the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The collaboration aims to propel the country into a sustainable global hub for clean energy and a green economy. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year laid the foundation for exploring a low-carbon hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia supply chain in the UAE, aligning with the nation’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and transition into a clean energy model.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are committed to partnerships that pave the way for a sustainable future. The initiation of the feasibility study phase is a testament to our dedication to supporting the UAE’s energy transition efforts and advancing Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050. This marks a new stage in our collaboration with IHI Corporation, and we are eager to explore the immense potential of green ammonia production in the UAE.”

“The feasibility study phase represents the second stage of this joint project, wherein we are set to conduct comprehensive studies for the first-of-its-kind full-scale production plant. This critical phase marks a pivotal juncture in advancing our collaborative efforts toward sustainable and competitive green ammonia production”, added Al Falasi.

Jun Kobayashi, Board Director, Managing Executive Officer, President of Business Development Headquarters of IHI Corporation, said: “We at IHI are delighted to announce this next major development in our collaboration with ENOC on this first of a kind green ammonia project in Dubai. Since our previous announcement last year, we have devoted significant time and resources towards overcoming one of the most challenging and critical aspects of the project: how to ensure that our clean ammonia remains truly competitive. The joint effort of IHI, ENOC has materialised in our shared conclusion that this project represents an opportunity to produce globally competitive clean ammonia, underpinning our decision to proceed to the next phase of the study without delay. We look forward to furthering this pioneering, collaborative effort and to realise the early implementation of carbon reduction activities, supporting the ambitious targets of both Japan and the UAE.”

Green ammonia, generated through the synthesis of green hydrogen and nitrogen at high temperatures and pressures, holds the promise of substantially diminishing global carbon emissions while potentially finding applications in transportation, power generation, and various industrial sectors.

As the feasibility study phase commences, ENOC Group and IHI Corporation anticipate reaching new milestones in their journey towards a sustainable and green energy future, advancing in realising both the UAE's and Japan’s carbon reduction goals.

