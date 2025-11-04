Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the opening of its new ENOC Medical Fitness and Occupational Health Services Centre (EOHSC) in Jebel Ali, in collaboration with Dubai Health, to support the health and social wellbeing of its employees and the local industrial sector.

The opening was in the presence of ENOC board members as well as Dubai Health senior management team, marking the collaboration with a shared commitment to workforce well-being.

The new centre is set to deliver advanced medical fitness and occupational health screenings across the Group. This initiative aims to promote employee well-being, while catering to the needs of the industrial workforce in the Jebel Ali Industrial area.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO at ENOC Group, said: “The launch of the new ENOC Medical Fitness and Occupational Health Services Centre underscores our unwavering commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of all our employees, as we strive for a productive, healthy, safe and secure work environment for all. The collaboration with Dubai Health reinforces our shared vision of creating safer, healthier work environments for both ENOC employees and the wider industrial community in Jebel Ali, aligning with Dubai's commitment to workplace safety.”

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Health, added: “The new Medical Fitness and Occupational Health Services Centre represents collaboration across Dubai’s sectors and reflects our vision of fostering healthier communities through preventive and diagnostic care. This partnership supports the well-being of the workforce in vital industries, enhances their quality of life and productivity, and demonstrates our commitment to building an integrated healthcare system that Advances Health for Humanity”.

He added: “We look forward to this clinic playing an active role in contributing to a safe and sustainable work environment for the workforce in Jebel Ali.”

The range of occupational health services offered at the Jebel Ali facility includes pre-employment medical examinations, periodic health assessments, medical surveillance programmes for workplace hazards, vaccinations, health screenings, and wellness initiatives tailored to industrial workforce requirements. The Centre will also serve as a hub for visa-related medical services, facilitating the streamlining of administrative processes for employees across the sector.

