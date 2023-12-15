Dubai, UAE: In alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced its partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise application software, and Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC). This partnership will further enhance cloud solutions within the Group through ‘RISE with SAP’, a comprehensive business transformation solution to ensure sustainable digitalisation. This solution will be hosted on Moro’s Green Data Centre.

This strategic move allows ENOC to accelerate its cloud journey in a single contract through a unified package, incorporating SAP S/4HANA Cloud as a core component.

Commenting on this collaboration, H. E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “Our partnership with SAP and Moro Hub is a statement to our commitment to the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, and a milestone in our Group’s sustainable transformation through which we aim to create a more resilient, agile, and responsive operation.”

“Our commitment to sustainability aligns with the principles of the UAE Net Zero 2050 goals, and hosting RISE with SAP exemplifies our dedication to fostering a responsible and eco-conscious digital landscape. This collaboration is a testament to Moro Hub's role as a positive catalyst of change, where we are not just a host, but an enabler of sustainable progress. We are confident that RISE with SAP hosted in Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre will play a pivotal role in shaping a greener and more digitally advanced future for the UAE and businesses alike," said Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The Green Data Centre, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest solar-powered data centre, exemplifying its commitment to sustainable innovation and setting new industry benchmarks. In line with the UAE's sustainability agenda, the Green Data Centre is carbon-neutral and spans 100,000 square meters. With advanced security features and Tier III Certification for both design and construction, it guarantees reliability and performance. The facility, operating entirely on renewable energy sources, reflects Moro Hub's commitment to environmental stewardship.

“The implementation of RISE with SAP marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with ENOC and Moro Hub. This new and exciting step underscores our shared commitment to sustainability and supports the UAE's Net Zero 2050 objectives. By harnessing the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA hosted on Moro’s green data centre, ENOC is setting a new standard for sustainable innovations," said Manos Raptopoulos, President, EMEA South, SAP.

Beyond the technological advancements, this project represents a significant leap towards sustainable digital transformation, in alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative. This partnership underscores a shared dedication to sustainability and signifies ENOC's commitment to combining technological innovation with environmental responsibility.



About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

Follow us on:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

For further information:

Nisha Celina | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW | +9714 4507600

nisha.celina@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.

About SAP:

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.