Sharjah: With football fever raging in the UAE and worldwide, Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers a unique world cup experience with specially designed 'Personal World Cup Lounge setups'.

Set in the backdrop of Mleiha’s spectacular natural setting, the lounges offer fans an unsurpassed opportunity to watch the matches of their choice while enjoying authentic traditional hospitality.

There are two lounges, each with a seating capacity of 10 guests. Created by digging a 4m x 4m square in the ground, the one-of-its-kind lounges seamlessly blend into Mleiha’s breathtaking landscape, creating a unique leisure experience. Each lounge will have a big projector screen with live matches broadcasted and snacks offered.

"The lounges are designed for residents and visitors from around the world to cheer their teams during the football tournament while enjoying traditional hospitality. The winter activities in the Mleiha and the stunning backdrop make it the perfect place to celebrate the games together," said Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, Director, Operations & Tourism Development at Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq)

The lounges will broadcast the matches after sunset and fans can book one match or both matches depending on their preference. Tickets are priced at AED150 per person for one match and a minimum of 6 people is required. Additional AED100 will be applicable for the second match.

For bookings and more information, please call 068021111, 0502103780 or send an email to info@discovermleiha.ae.

Located just 50 minutes from Sharjah and Dubai, Mleiha Archaeological Centre is known for its scenic landscapes, exciting recreational activities, and the region's most important natural history and archaeological sites.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar officially kicked off on November 20 with a spectacular opening ceremony. The tournament will last until December 18. Another venue in Sharjah where World Cup matches will be broadcast is the Jones The Grocer café on Flag Island.

-Ends-