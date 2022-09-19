Dubai: Mediclinic Middle East today announces the launch of Enhance, its new aesthetics and wellness brand and first standalone clinic for these types of treatments. Located in Perfumery & Co, Fashion Avenue, in the heart of The Dubai Mall, Enhance by Mediclinic offers a full range of services and technologies in the fields of aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, energy-based technology, aesthetic gynaecology, aesthetic dentistry and lifestyle-related treatments.

Enhance by Mediclinic has been designed with the modern man and woman in mind. Its interior is an oasis of calm and tranquility, but with cutting-edge treatments provided by internationally renowned doctors and therapists who are all in-demand experts in their particular fields.

As is the case with all facilities under the Mediclinic name, clients can expect the highest standards of clinical expertise and safety, but in an environment which is far removed from a traditional medical setting.

David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “The launch of Enhance is the culmination of many months of planning, and we are delighted with the end result. Enhance is the first cosmetics clinic in The Dubai Mall and offers high-end, expert treatments to a clientele which appreciates quality results, reliability, accessibility and a superior level of customer experience which truly sets itself apart from anything else that is currently available in the market.”

For more information or to book an appointment, please call 800-ENHANCE (3642623) or visit www.enhancebymediclinic.ae / www.instagram.com/enhancebymediclinic/

About Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic International plc, a London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed private healthcare group with three operating divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the United Arab Emirates. Mediclinic International also holds a 29.9% interest in Spire Healthcare Group plc, a LSE-listed and UK-based private healthcare group.

The foundation of Mediclinic International lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, through the use of state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment.

Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 24 clinics with over 950 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

