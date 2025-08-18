As part of its ongoing initiative to champion innovation across key sectors, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), under the UAE Ministry of Finance have worked with ventures across key sectors being Space, Transport, Education, Technology, Water, Clean Energy, and Health. Spotlighting nine startups from Cohort 9 of its Innovation Accelerator. These ventures are reimagining how we build homes, power cities, manage waste, and deliver healthcare making industries greener, faster, and more human-centered.

Metguard | Industrial Coatings for the Net-Zero Era

Metguard’s patented metal passivation technology arrests corrosion at its core, offering an eco-friendly, easy-to-apply alternative to traditional barrier coatings. Metguard dramatically extends the lifespan of metals by 2–3 times while cutting maintenance and surface preparation costs by up to 50%. Its green, chemical-free formulation aligns with global sustainability goals, making it a smarter, cleaner solution for heavy industries.

The Waste Lab | Composting for Sustainable Future

Combining behavioral science and composting tech, The Waste Lab has diverted over 300 tonnes of organic waste from UAE landfills. Their data-powered, hyper-local compost solutions are helping schools, hotels, and businesses close the loop.

AC3D | 3D Printing Meets Construction

AC3D’s robotic construction printers build walls, structures, and foundations faster, cleaner, and more affordably than traditional methods. With patented hardware and growing GCC demand, they’re solving the housing crisis one layer at a time.

Darbco | Solar Cleaning, No Water Needed

Darbco's autonomous robots keep solar panels clean in harsh desert conditions—without water. This not only boosts solar efficiency but solves a critical pain point for large-scale solar farms in arid regions.

SURGiA | Procurement for Healthcare

SURGiA digitizes how hospitals procure medical supplies, connecting them with vetted vendors through a transparent platform. It reduces costs, eliminates delays, and brings much-needed visibility to an outdated process.

Smart Bricks | Real Estate Intelligence, Simplified

Smart Bricks uses AI to deliver real-time market data and predictive insights for the real estate sector. From property valuations to investment modeling, they make complex decisions simple for buyers and developers alike.

MARSES Robotic Solutions | Automating Infrastructure

From autonomous inspection to logistics, MARSES is delivering robotics-as-a-service to industries like oil and gas and public utilities. Their modular robots reduce human risk and improve asset performance in real-time.

Smart Eye | Smart Utilities Monitoring

Smart Eye’s IoT sensors track water and energy usage in real time empowering schools, municipalities, and building managers to reduce waste and improve operational efficiency through one smart dashboard.

NeuroBLAST | Gaming for Good Health

NeuroBLAST is helping patients with neurodegenerative disorders recover using video game-based therapy. Their portable, gamified rehab platform is already showing results in improving mobility and mental wellbeing.

Together, they represent the cutting edge of innovation across the UAE and beyond each one driving tangible impact with global relevance.

Explore the full cohort and MBRIF's growing innovation ecosystem at www.mbrif.ae.

