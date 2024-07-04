Dubai – Engel & Völkers Middle East, known for its residential and commercial real estate services in the premium segment, announces the successful sale of the historic Franklin House, a prominent commercial property located in London's prestigious The Strand. The landmark transaction was completed in just 30 days, showcasing the extensive capabilities and global reach of the Engel & Völkers network.

Franklin House, a family-owned asset for over 40 years, holds significant historical and architectural value. Its successful sale marks a notable achievement in London's real estate market, underscoring the enduring appeal and strategic importance of The Strand as a commercial hub.

“The successful sale of Franklin House exemplifies Engel & Völkers Middle East expertise in managing confidential transactions and highlights the effectiveness of our global presence. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and achieving remarkable results for its discerning clients,” prides Daniel Hadi, CEO at Engel & Völkers Middle East.

The Strand is one of London's most iconic streets, celebrated for its central location and rich historical context. Positioned between the City of London and the West End, it is home to key cultural, legal, and educational institutions, including Somerset House, the Royal Courts of Justice, and King’s College London. Its proximity to the River Thames and major transport hubs enhances its desirability for businesses and tourists alike.

The significant sale was handled by Pauline Leale, Private Office Advisor at Engel & Völkers Middle East. She specialises in high-end Dubai-based properties, but the successful sale of Franklin House clearly demonstrates her experience in helping clients with properties in other parts of the world. "My task was to find a buyer interested in a redevelopment opportunity. I managed to list and sell the property within 30 days. I am thrilled to see what the new owner will develop and proud to have played a role in this significant transaction,” commented Leale.

This achievement underscores the distinct service and skills provided by Engel & Völkers Private Office which specialises in premium services for affluent clients, offering bespoke real estate solutions through a strong and interconnected global network. Leveraging this network allows Engel & Völkers to seamlessly connect prestigious properties with qualified buyers across 37 countries and five continents.

