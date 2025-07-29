Dubai, UAE: Engel & Völkers Commercial has been appointed as the exclusive brokerage partner for the sale of Dubai’s first-ever freehold, licensed food and beverage retail spaces, located at the upcoming Marriott Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Investors can choose between two models: a guaranteed ROI model, offering 10% annual returns for 5 years with a branded operator managing the unit, or a shell-and-core ownership model, where F&B operators can introduce their own brand concept into a licensed, freehold space. Several signature concepts are already in development, with more opportunities available. Both models benefit from post-handover payment plans and full title ownership.

The Marriott Residences JVC blends contemporary elegance with traditional heritage elements. The branded property features 119 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop pool, wellness amenities, and a Restaurants Village, a fully licensed culinary destination curated by renowned operators Motion Hospitality and Six Hospitality, backed by AED 100 million in capital investment from TEN Holding/Freehold Mediation and Information. The Restaurants Village will host a collection of 11 signature venues, with a mix of turnkey and custom-built spaces.

“Buyers will have full ownership and operational control of their outlet, free from the limitations of traditional leasehold models,” said Hamad Omid Ghasemi, Chairman of 10 Holding/Freehold Mediation and Information. “With no rent obligations, operators can significantly improve profitability, accelerate returns, and retain full title deed ownership, offering both operational freedom and long-term resale potential.”

Investors can secure their space with a five-year post-handover payment plan, paying 40% of the total amount over time at an annual rate of just 8%. This financing structure removes the barrier to entry for many investors looking to tap into Dubai’s growing hospitality infrastructure.

Traditionally, restaurants and cafés have operated on high-cost leaseholds. In contrast, this Marriott-branded project gives investors and F&B operators the chance to own licensed, income-generating restaurant units outright, with full title deeds. That ownership unlocks a range of powerful advantages: control over concept and design, freedom from rent escalations, long-term brand building, and significant asset appreciation.

“This is a pioneering moment for commercial real estate in Dubai,” said Alex Lourenco, Head of Commercial at Engel & Völkers Middle East. “Owning a licensed restaurant space in a Marriott-branded development, with guaranteed returns, flexible financing, and minimal operational risk, simply didn’t exist before now. It’s a compelling blend of security, profitability, and prestige.”

Strategically positioned just 10 to 20 minutes from major landmarks including Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai, the project ensures sustained footfall from residents, tourists, and business travellers. The development is led by the Khamas Group, a UAE institution with more than a century of legacy in hospitality, construction, and real estate, and currently operates nine hotels, 14 restaurants, and two spas globally.

The F&B spaces are being offered through Engel & Völkers Commercial with flexible post-handover payment options and turnkey or customizable concepts. Signature concepts such as Toco, Olivia, Liquid Rhythm, and The Tavern are already in development, though buyers may also propose their own brand concepts, subject to operational approval by Marriott’s hospitality team.

These investment models are ideal for F&B companies, international brands entering the UAE, and investors seeking high-yield, low-maintenance commercial assets. By owning rather than leasing, brands gain full creative control, long-term cost savings, and a stable foundation for strategic expansion — all within a Marriott-backed lifestyle hub.

Unlike traditional retail units, this opportunity combines freehold ownership with licensed F&B operation rights, supported by professional management. It offers significantly greater flexibility, security, and long-term value compared to conventional leasehold retail spaces. For global brands, it's a chance to establish a permanent presence in a prime Dubai destination, without the limitations of traditional tenancy.

“We’re proud to bring this opportunity exclusively to market. It reflects our strategic focus on lifestyle-driven commercial assets where location, design, and brand equity converge to deliver exceptional returns,” Nikki Shoria, Senior Commercial Consultant at Engel & Völkers Middle East added. “This is long-term positioning in the heart of Dubai’s hospitality future.”

