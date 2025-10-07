Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Engagesoft, the KSA-based, AI-powered platform for employee engagement and organizational effectiveness, has raised a $3.5 million Pre-Series A round led by Silicon Badia. The investment will accelerate Engagesoft’s AI-driven roadmap, advancing its mission to deliver an integrated view of organizational health across engagement, culture, leadership effectiveness, and performance.

Over the past 18 months, Engagesoft has tripled its customer base, as well as its average subscription value, and grown annual recurring revenue more than tenfold.

Founded in 2021 by brothers Omar and Tareq Tahboub, who together have decades of experience in scaling enterprise products and building advanced technology platforms. Omar, a veteran of Oracle, Bayt.com, and Syarah, has led product and operational growth across the Middle East, while Tareq, with over 15 years of technical leadership in Japan and the region, now drives Engagesoft’s technology vision as CTO. Their combined expertise has positioned Engagesoft as the trusted partner for leading enterprises including Zamil Industrial, Edita Food Industries, Nadec, Takaful Rajhi, Jamjoom, Binzagr, Juhayna, Tamimi Markets, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and the Saudi Downtown Company.

“Engagesoft has become a true catalyst in our journey to empower the voice of every employee,” said Ibrahim AlKaabi, Corporate Human Capital Director at Zamil Industrial. “Its versatility allows us to capture meaningful feedback across all aspects of the employee experience, helping us shape a culture of engagement, growth, and high performance. We are standardizing Engagesoft across the organization and expanding its use into leadership assessments, onboarding, and offboarding.”

At Edita Food Industries, the platform’s analytics are driving deeper cultural insights, “Engagesoft’s analytics engine has been a game-changer for us,” said Maged Tadros, Chief People and Culture Officer at Edita Food Industries. “It revealed how our employees truly feel, while the Engagesoft team acted as partners — helping us focus on the right improvements and providing market benchmarks. The human factor was just as valuable as the brilliant analytics.”

“Recent months have shown that the market opportunity is larger and moving faster than we expected,” said Omar Tahboub, CEO and Co-founder of Engagesoft. “This funding enables us to deliver the next generation of AI-powered insights across the employee lifecycle, positioning Engagesoft as the standard workplace culture platform.”

Erass Majdoubeh, VC at Silicon Badia, commented: "At Silicon Badia, we see Engagesoft as a major opportunity at the intersection of MENA’s growing enterprise market and the global demand for better employee engagement. The company has already won the trust of leading regional enterprises against global players, and with its AI-driven roadmap, we believe it is poised to scale regionally and even internationally to become one of the region’s standout SaaS success stories. We’re excited to support Omar, Tareq, and the team on this journey of growth."

Engagesoft is rapidly becoming the benchmark for turning employee feedback into measurable organizational outcomes. The platform has processed over 10 million employee responses, with enterprises reporting an average 30% increase in engagement across multiple survey rounds. As one of the few homegrown SaaS companies from the Middle East to achieve enterprise-wide adoption at scale, Engagesoft has consistently proven its ability to compete and win against global players.

With operations across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, Engagesoft today serves 120 enterprise clients in seven countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine. This scale underscores Engagesoft’s rise as not only a category leader in MENA, but also one of the few regional SaaS companies capable of competing head-to-head with global incumbents and setting the standard for enterprise engagement in the region.

About Engagesoft

Founded in Amman in 2021 and now headquartered in Riyadh, Engagesoft is an AI-powered SaaS platform for employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. The platform combines validated surveys with advanced analytics to help enterprises listen, understand, and act on workforce insights. Engagesoft works with many of the Middle East’s largest companies, turning employee feedback into measurable impact and helping organizations foster cultures of growth, performance, and innovation.

Learn more: https://www.engagesoft.me/

Media Contact: press@engagesoft.me

About Silicon Badia

Silicon Badia is a global venture capital firm investing in technology companies across the U.S., Middle East, and beyond. With more than 120 investments and multiple successful exits in both regional and international markets, Silicon Badia actively partners with entrepreneurs to help them scale. The firm is dedicated to building “local-to-global” success stories by supporting founders who leverage regional talent and insights to create globally competitive businesses.