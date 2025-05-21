Enercap’s locally developed supercapacitor energy storage system to power ROX’s next-generation electric vehicle lineup, delivering high performance with UAE-engineered innovation.

Partnership accelerates local EV manufacturing, circular supply chains, and next-generation energy tech.

Strategic alignment with national priorities including Operation 300Bn, UAE Industry 4.0, and the Net Zero by 2050 initiative, advancing industrial resilience and clean technology leadership.

Abu Dhabi: Enercap by Apex Energy, the UAE based supercap energy storage manufacturer and ROX Motor, formalized a strategic partnership during the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2025. Aligned with national strategies such as Operation 300Bn, UAE Industry 4.0, and the Net Zero by 2050 initiative, this agreement establishes a pathway for deeper localization, industrial growth, and regional integration, while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the UAE's industrial development and sustainable mobility ambitions.

Enercap’s energy storage systems are designed, developed and manufactured in the UAE. ROX’s collaboration with Enercap will enable an advanced nonchemical supercapacitor-based energy storage to be applied to the ROX vehicle range. This will enable extended range, fast charging and discharging, no thermal runaway as well as an environmentally sustainable energy storage system with a zero degradation, extended long life.

Enercap’s partnership with ROX will enable the company to deploy into the EV sector which accounts for >70% of the global market share in energy storage. Enercap delivers an energy storage system that increases vehicle range, supports a 6-minute 100% charge, is an environmentally sustainable product using synthetic graphene as the main material in its energy storage system.

Ahmed Amer Omer, MD Apex Investment PSC and Enercap said: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing clean, high-performance energy storage within the EV sector. By combining Enercap’s breakthrough supercapacitor technology with ROX Motor’ EV platform, we are enabling faster charging, greater efficiency, and more sustainable mobility. It also reflects our long-term commitment to industrial innovation, local manufacturing, and building a resilient, future-ready supply chain.’’

Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO, ROX Motor added: ‘’At ROX Motor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility—performance, design, and sustainability must move together. Partnering with Enercap allows us to integrate cutting-edge energy storage that aligns with our philosophy of innovation without compromise. This is more than a technical upgrade; it’s a strategic leap toward the next generation of clean, efficient transport.’’

The partnership will drive the demand for high-performance battery technologies, integrate lightweight and recyclable aluminum components, and localize vehicle manufacturing and assembly, this supports

Enercap’s broader ESG agenda helping to build a robust, closed-loop supply chain. These initiatives reinforce the partnerships long-term commitment to regional industrial development, while enhancing the driving experience for users.

About Enercap:

At Enercap, we are revolutionizing energy storage with cutting-edge technology, advanced manufacturing, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Our expertise spans across manufacturing, research & development, and industry collaborations, ensuring that we deliver high-performance energy solutions tailored for a sustainable future.

About ROX Motor:

Founded in 2021, ROX Motor is committed to becoming the leading new energy vehicle brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030. In August 2023, the company launched its first model, ROX 01 – a luxury all-terrain SUV that seamlessly integrates everyday comfort, off-road performance, and versatile outdoor lifestyle experiences. By December, customer deliveries began, offering users a vehicle equally suited to urban commuting, long-distance travel, wilderness expeditions, and immersive camping adventures. In April 2024, ROX Motor made its international debut at the Abu Dhabi Auto Show with ROX 01, marking the start of its global journey - rooted in China, envisioned for the world. To date, ROX Motor has entered nearly 30 global markets across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, earning widespread recognition and acclaim from local consumers.