Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and the Arab Youth Center have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual collaboration and provide more opportunities for young people to become involved in the nuclear research and development (R & D) sector.

Developing skills, assisting with research projects and helping to develop technological innovations within the nuclear energy sector are some of the opportunities that this MoU provides to young people in the UAE. The MoU also includes a strong focus on sustainability and its pivotal role in new technologies and solutions.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Nuclear Research and Development Vice President at ENEC, and Sadiq Jarrar, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Centre.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Alneyadi, Minister of State for Youth and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center and His Excellency Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) both attended the event.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Alneyadi said: “Institutions play an important role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to engage young people with a number of vital sectors, including nuclear research and development, and help to nurture the next generation of innovators. This partnership, which is facilitated by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, will help to provide vital employment and training opportunities. It will also provide more investment into youth projects and will support groundbreaking innovations within the nuclear energy sector.

“Forward thinking initiatives like these not only benefit the individuals involved, but their countries too and play a vital role in helping to address pressing challenges such as the future of energy supplies and the impact of climate change.”

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ENEC said: “The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has been committed to providing academic scholarships and training programmes to continue developing Emirati talents in this advanced scientific and technical sector since the launch of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. This new commitment seeks to ensure the sustainability of the Program by cultivating and supporting developing the future leaders of the nuclear energy industry in UAE. This approach is based on the belief that youth must play a leading role in the UAE’s transition journey to clean energy as part of the Nation’s Net Zero 2050 targets.”

Based on the MoU, ENEC and AYC will work together to promote and enhance the effective use of facilities, resources, and joint projects to develop collaborative educational programs, training and workshops that are designed to develop knowledge and skills. This will include engaging with members of the Arab Youth Initiative and other experienced Arab youth groups in the region, offering partnership opportunities with the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change and the Barakah Youth Council, established by ENEC.

ENEC and the Arab Youth Center will further collaborate to launch joint projects that are dedicated to supporting youth communities in the region, fostering constructive discussions, and the provision of specialised training sessions and workshops through the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change.

These measures will be supported by the launch of youth forums to improve understanding and awareness of nuclear energy aspects and the development of a research paper to further raise awareness about civil nuclear energy. Members of the Arab Youth Initiative and the Technical Fellowship Programme for Arab Youth will jointly contribute to this project to attract and empower more young promising talents into this sector.

About Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, supporting the Nation’s energy security and sustainability. The Barakah plant generates around 25% of the nation’s electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment. As part of this, ENEC is looking at both large-scale nuclear reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for both domestic and international investment and development.

About Arab Youth Center

The Arab Youth Center serves as a dynamic platform dedicated to empowering Arab youth and equipping them with the essential skills and attributes needed to become the next generation of influential leaders in the Arab world. Through a diverse range of initiatives, the Center aims to achieve its goals by delivering comprehensive programs, facilitating young people's involvement in cutting-edge research studies, and engaging them in the development of impactful policies.

In collaboration with Arab governments, the Arab Youth Center invests in nurturing young individuals across various sectors, ensuring they develop the necessary competencies for future leadership. Ultimately, the Center is committed to helping younger generations realize their full potential and become visionary leaders capable of shaping a brighter future for the Arab region.

With a focus on key areas such as entrepreneurship, Technology, media, and social responsibility, the Arab Youth Center offers an array of platforms, programs, and resources designed to inspire and empower youth.

