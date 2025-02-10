Abu Dhabi, UAE – In an extraordinary feat of endurance, British expat and Dubai-based consultant Harry Amos has successfully completed the 7 Emirates Challenge in record-breaking time, 5 days, 21 hours, and 30 minutes. Supported by M42, a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai, Harry was backed by a dedicated team of expert physiotherapists who provided crucial rehabilitation and recovery support throughout his journey.

Harry embarked on the 7 Emirates Challenge on February 1, determined to complete the grueling 630 kilometers run across the UAE, from Fujairah to the UAE-Saudi Arabia border, in under six days. More than a test of endurance, the challenge aimed to raise awareness about diabetes, making his achievement even more impactful. Despite battling exhaustion, he pushed his limits with the support of the M42 group, ultimately finishing the challenge successfully. After completing the run, he visited Healthpoint for a recovery session and a celebratory ceremony.

“This journey has been one of the toughest challenges of my life but knowing that I was running for a cause bigger than myself kept me going,” said Harry, “I’m incredibly grateful to M42, Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai for their unwavering support in ensuring I stayed strong and injury-free throughout this challenge. I hope that I have inspired others to be mindful of their physical health and to keep moving.”

With an estimated 1.6 million UAE residents at risk of type 2 diabetes by 2031, Harry and M42’s group mission was more than endurance, it was a call for awareness and prevention.

Dr. Hasan Baydoun, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of the Orthopedic Department at Healthpoint and Mubadala Health Dubai, said, “We are thrilled to have played a role in Harry’s extraordinary success. Our expert team of physiotherapists and sports medicine experts was on hand to assist him throughout every stage of his journey, ensuring he remained strong and injury-free. At M42, we are committed to spreading awareness around health and well-being, while delivering world-class care to our patients and the community.”

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and five centers of excellence: Obesity Management, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Dentistry, Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About Mubadala Health Dubai

Mubadala Health Dubai is a specialty clinic and day surgery center. Established in 2022, it is the first of M42’s strategic expansions outside of Abu Dhabi. It provides comprehensive diagnostic services with international standards for adults and children and a continuum of care for communities in Dubai.

Located in Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Mubadala Health Dubai brings a multidisciplinary model of care delivered through a western-board certified medical team from over 30 clinical specialties across M42’s network of world-class healthcare assets, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The 125,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility includes medical and pediatric specialty clinics, a day surgery center, 96 consultation rooms, four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, a radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms, and dedicated procedure rooms. It also offers a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimize their discharge.

Mubadala Health Dubai is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealthdubai

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

