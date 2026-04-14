Dubai, UAE: As businesses across the Middle East face mounting pressure from shifting market conditions, changing consumer behaviour, and a less predictable business environment, marketing agency Encore has launched a new rapid-response service designed to help companies regain clarity and act faster.

The new service, Marketing First Aid, is a focused anti-crisis marketing review created for businesses that need to understand what is working, what is underperforming, and what should be adjusted immediately. The launch comes at a time when many companies are struggling not only with external pressure, but also with the internal challenge of deciding where to focus their marketing efforts first.

“In periods like this, the most expensive mistake is to stop communicating or keep spending without clarity,” said Eugenia Kinder, Founder of Encore. “Businesses do not need more noise right now. They need a fast, honest view of what is actually happening in their marketing and what steps will help them protect visibility, demand, and trust.”

Encore Marketing is a strategic marketing and PR agency working across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider MENA region. With 15+ years of experience in marketing and PR and 4+ years in the UAE and MENA markets, the agency supports international and regional brands with growth-focused campaigns, communications, and market positioning. Its portfolio spans exhibitions, events, FMCG, fashion, lifestyle, arts, and culture.

Over the past few years, Encore has worked on projects that required brands and cultural platforms to stay visible and commercially strong across fast-moving regional markets. The team built the digital ecosystem for ARTDOM Riyadh, delivered PR support for Moscow Film Cluster x Red Sea International Film Festival, supported TUD TOY in Dubai through collaborations and licensing projects connected to globally recognized names, and drove registrations and attendance for HiFi Hi-End Show in the UAE.

According to the agency, these projects reinforced one clear pattern: During periods of pressure, businesses often do not need another long strategy deck; they need fast senior-level guidance on what is still working, what is already leaking demand, and what must be corrected first.That insight led to the creation of Marketing First Aid.

The Marketing First Aid package is designed as a rapid strategic intervention rather than a long consultancy process. Within 3–5 days, Encore’s team reviews a company’s current marketing activities, digital presence, customer acquisition channels, brand messaging and positioning, competitor advertising activity, and opportunities to increase visibility and demand. The review also assesses whether the company’s marketing infrastructure is ready to support scalable campaigns and identifies the main gaps that may be limiting growth. At the end of the process, the client receives clear recommendations, a short-term action plan, and a strategy presentation call with the Encore team.

“We created Marketing First Aid because we could see a real gap in the market,” said Karina Usakovskaya, Founder and Marketing Strategist at Encore. “Many businesses are under pressure to act quickly, but they do not always have the time or internal structure to stop, diagnose the problem, and reset their priorities. This format is designed to give them that clarity fast.”

According to Encore, the goal of the new service is not only to audit marketing performance, but to help business leaders make more confident decisions during periods when visibility, customer acquisition, and brand perception can shift quickly.

“Strong brands do not disappear in difficult moments,” added Eugenia. “They adapt faster, communicate better, and stay visible in ways that feel relevant and trustworthy. That is exactly what this service is meant to support.”

With the launch of Marketing First Aid, Encore Marketing aims to provide businesses in the region with practical, senior-level support at a moment when speed, clarity, and relevance have become critical to sustained growth.