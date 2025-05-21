Al Ain, UAE – Strata Manufacturing PJSC (‘Strata’), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company and a leader in advanced manufacturing within the United Arab Emirates, has achieved a new milestone in engineering and design. Harnessing its creative and engineering capabilities at Al Ain facility, Strata has successfully designed and manufactured the Initial UHF Project (IUP) antenna panel for advanced radar systems, securing approval and delivery to Thales Emarat Technologies. The project was enabled by Tawazun Council under its Tawazun Economic Programme (offsets).

This achievement marks a significant new chapter for Strata in the field of metallic product design and manufacturing. Over the past 15 years, Strata has excelled in advanced manufacturing, focusing on composite materials and carbon fibre for wide-body aircraft, satellites, and other high-tech industries.

The radar antenna panel is part of the Initial UHF Project, classified as an offset initiative under the Tawazun Economic Program. This project has been enabled by Tawazun Council with the aim of advancing national industrial capabilities. Notably, Thales Emarat Technologies is a fully owned subsidiary of Thales in the UAE. “Landed Company,” which was enabled by the Tawazun Economic Program, is undertaking this project as part of its global plan to expand its capabilities in the region from the UAE. This reflects a joint commitment with Tawazun Council to empower local suppliers and foster innovation in the defense and technology sectors.

On this occasion, Sara Al Memari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Strata Manufacturing commented: “Our trust in Strata’s talented teams and the exceptional capabilities of our engineers has enabled us to contribute significantly by designing the IUP radar antenna panel for Thales Emarat Technologies, becoming the first to leave our mark on this advanced global product. This accomplishment reflects the UAE’s ambition to hold a prominent global position, leveraging its growing creative and technical capabilities as we continue our journey in shaping the future.”

Sara also extended her gratitude to the project team at Strata, whose engineers and specialists worked across various disciplines to leave a proud Emirati mark in the field of advanced radar and satellite manufacturing. she added: “It is with immense pride that the radar antenna panel, designed for Thales, bears the Strata Manufacturing emblem.”

“Thales is proud to be partnered with Strata, a key player in the UAE’s industrialisation and localisation efforts. This milestone reflects the UAE’s growing sovereignty in advanced manufacturing and technology, and we are excited to see how local capabilities continue to contribute to global innovation. Together, we are shaping the future by empowering local talent and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leader on the world stage." commented Abdelhafid Mordi, CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies and Thales in the UAE.

The IUP antenna panel is the first project fully designed and manufactured by Strata, with substantial contributions from its national engineering talent. The team combined design expertise, engineering excellence, and a spirit of innovation to complete the metallic structure’s design, meeting Thales’ rigorous requirements and processes.

Strata, based in Al Ain, was chosen to lead the design and manufacturing of this innovative radar panel. The company successfully completed the design phases, manufacturing, and secured approvals from Thales. The panel’s construction was finalized in December 2024 and has passed factory acceptance tests. It will be installed at Thales’ designated site.

Strata’s consistent commitment to delivering world-class, high-quality products highlights the UAE’s industrial capabilities, cementing its position as a strategic global partner in advanced manufacturing.

Thales, global leader in designing and building electronic systems for aerospace, defense, and security, has had a long standing presense of 50 years in the UAE, and is among the most prominent companies in the field. Thales Emarat Technologies was established as a landed company owned by Thales in 2019, embodying the vision of the Tawazun Coucil for the UAE defense ecosystem. It is a strategic defense asset that plays a key role in supporting the UAE’s vision for national sovereignty through trusted innovation and industrial excellence.