Dubai, UAE: EMX, the logistics arm of 7X and a leading provider of courier, express, and parcels (CEP) services in the region, participated in the Istanbul Global E-Export Summit (IGEXX), underscoring its commitment to expanding its international partnerships and enhancing its global footprint in key shipping markets. The two-day summit, held on September 4 and 5, 2024, at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey (Türkiye), convened eminent e-exporters and representatives from key global markets, offering a dynamic platform for collaboration and business growth.

During the summit, EMX showcased its wide range of offerings and personalised services tailored to fulfil diverse business needs, while highlighting the exceptional delivery experience offered to end-users through the company’s innovative last-mile delivery solutions. Additionally, the role of “EMX International” service in facilitating seamless parcel delivery across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was showcased, demonstrating how it empowers eCommerce businesses to expand their market presence.

Tariq Al Wahedi, General Manager of EMX, said: “Our participation in the Istanbul Global E-Export Summit, reiterates the company’s dedication to nurturing partnerships and collaborating with prominent international corporations. At EMX, we understand the importance of providing integrated services, particularly within the eCommerce and logistics domains. Moving forward, we aim to strengthen our role as a strategic partner in the logistics sector, underpinned by innovation and a commitment to global expansion. We remain steadfast in our efforts to fulfil the diverse demands of the global eCommerce industry and facilitate best-in-class service for our clients.”

EMX is known for tailoring cutting-edge logistics solutions that cater to evolving market demands. The company plays an integral role in the advancement and digitalisation of the region’s express, parcel, and last-mile solutions sector.

