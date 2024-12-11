Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – emt , a prominent provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its successful participation in Black Hat MEA 2024, held in Malham, Saudi Arabia. The event, which took place at the RECC in Malham, attracted over 45,000 visitors and featured more than 450 exhibitors, further cementing its position as one of the most significant cybersecurity events in the region.

In collaboration with industry-leading vendors, including Cyberbit, Progress, Heimdal, Dmarcate, and Plextrac, emt showcased a comprehensive range of innovative cybersecurity solutions aimed at tackling the evolving threats facing organizations across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region.

Key Highlights from emt Participation:

45,000+ Visitors: The event attracted a record-breaking number of attendees, including top-tier executives, cybersecurity professionals, and government officials, providing a prime opportunity for networking and business development.

The event attracted a record-breaking number of attendees, including top-tier executives, cybersecurity professionals, and government officials, providing a prime opportunity for networking and business development. 450+ Exhibitors: emt joined forces with its distinguished partners, displaying cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies alongside other global industry leaders.

emt joined forces with its distinguished partners, displaying cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies alongside other global industry leaders. Innovative Solutions on Display: The collaboration with Cyberbit , Progress , Heimdal , Dmarcate , and Plextrac enabled emt to present a diverse array of products, from next-gen endpoint protection and threat intelligence to incident response and cybersecurity management tools.

The collaboration with , , , , and enabled emt to present a diverse array of products, from next-gen endpoint protection and threat intelligence to incident response and cybersecurity management tools. Strategic Regional Engagement: The event provided a platform for emt and its vendor partners to engage with key decision-makers from across the region, fostering valuable connections and expanding their footprint in the rapidly growing Middle Eastern cybersecurity market. “We are extremely pleased with the success of our participation at Black Hat MEA 2024,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO at emt. “This year’s show was an excellent opportunity to showcase the strengths of our cybersecurity portfolio in collaboration with some of our most respected vendors in the industry. The response we received was very positive, and we are excited to continue strengthening our partnerships with Cyberbit, Progress, Heimdal, Dmarcate, and Plextrac to meet the unique security needs of the region. We also took the opportunity to recognize and appreciate our key strategic partners, who play a pivotal role in driving technology and cybersecurity advancements in the Saudi Arabian market.”

About emt :

emt is a leading technology hub of innovative cybersecurity solutions, providing cutting-edge protection to businesses across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. As a trusted partner to some of the world’s most renowned cybersecurity vendors, emt delivers comprehensive solutions and services designed to mitigate risk and protect against evolving cyber threats.

About Our BHMEA Partners: