Dubai, UAE – emt, a QBS Technology Group company and a leading value-added provider of cybersecurity, cloud, and IT management solutions across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), announces a new QBS Software EMEA-wide distribution agreement with StorMagic®.

The agreement enables customers across the EMEA region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa included, to purchase StorMagic’s complete suite of products - including SvSAN and SvHCI - from an expanded network of resellers supported by QBS Software businesses across the region.

This announcement builds on a successful collaboration that began in 2015 through Prianto, acquired by QBS Technology Group in 2025, marking the evolution of a strategic relationship that has consistently delivered growth and customer value. The agreement also positions QBS Technology Group as an official member of StorMagic’s Global Partner Program, reinforcing its role as a key channel for bringing StorMagic’s edge computing and data management solutions to more organizations throughout EMEA.

Benefits for customers and partners

Through this agreement, customers and resellers will benefit from:

Streamlined Procurement: A single distribution partner simplifies purchasing across multiple countries, reducing administrative overhead and eliminating the need to manage multiple vendor relationships.

Broader Access to Trusted Partners: QBS Software's large and established reseller base across EMEA gives customers more options for deploying and supporting StorMagic solutions.

Enhanced Financial Leverage and Control: Scale and expertise enable competitive pricing, flexible commercial models, and easier access to financing through authorized resellers.

Executive commentary

“Working with StorMagic allows us to offer easy-to-use solutions that address the growing challenges of managing data and infrastructure at the edge,” said Ikramul Khaled, Group Head of Vendor Alliances, QBS Technology Group. “We’re excited to bring StorMagic’s innovative technology to an even broader base of resellers across EMEA, delivering greater value, flexibility, and scalability to customers looking to simplify their increasingly complex IT environments.”

“This agreement aligns with StorMagic’s mission to deliver simple, reliable, and cost-effective virtualization solutions wherever customers need them, whether at the edge, in remote locations, or across distributed environments,” said Susan Odle, CEO of StorMagic. “The expanded relationship strengthens our reach to enterprise customers, accelerates revenue growth, and deepens engagement with strategic resellers throughout this key region.”

About StorMagic

StorMagic builds right-sized virtualization solutions for real-world IT environments. Its software is designed to be simple to deploy, easy to manage, and highly available, helping organizations keep critical applications and data running at and near the edge. Founded in 2006, StorMagic works closely with IT teams to deliver practical, reliable virtualization for organizations operating from a single site to thousands of locations.

About emt | A QBS Technology Group Company

emt is a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity, cloud, and IT management solutions across EMEA. As part of QBS Technology Group, emt partners with global technology vendors and regional channel partners to deliver scalable, practical solutions that help organizations secure, manage, and optimize their IT environments.

