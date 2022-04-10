Cybersecurity specialist, emt Distribution, today announced that it has signed a Middle East and Africa distribution agreement with iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider.

Wide scale digital transformation has changed the way we navigate business. Organisations are adopting more cloud technologies than ever before, calling for re-evaluation of existing cyber security strategies. With the advent of remote work, users are no longer located within the four walls of the office, making legacy hardware-based security far less effective.

iboss enables modern, distributed workforces to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. The iboss Zero Trust Edge is a purpose-built, patented, cloud delivered security policy enforcement point built on a containerized architecture. This approach enables organizations to move to a Zero Trust Architecture in an orderly, non-disruptive way in full compliance with NIST 800-207 tenets. A Zero Trust Architecture built on iboss consolidates network security technologies (SWG, CASB, DLP, IPS, malware defense, browser isolation, firewall) into a single unified cloud platform and eliminates the need for a VPN while securing any device, regardless of location.

emt Distribution is building iboss’s partner ecosystem in the region using a 100% two-tier distribution model. Channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs can take advantage of emt Distribution’s value-added services to complement their own areas of expertise. Value-added services include pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance. emt Distribution and iboss signed a deal in February 2022 for distribution in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong, and this new agreement extends distribution to the Middle East and Africa.

“The global pandemic, with the shift to hybrid work and cloud environments, has forced organisations to look beyond traditional security approaches,” said M Mobasseri, CEO, emt Distribution. “The iboss Zero Trust Edge Cloud Platform meets an urgent requirement for organisations and reseller partners to manage new cybersecurity risks and enable this shift.”

“We are proud to partner with emt Distribution to help organisations in the Middle East and Africa not only meet their security needs, but also prepare for the future,” said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder, iboss. “With the iboss Zero Trust Edge, organisations can adopt a Zero Trust architecture which protects resources from attackers regardless of location, while allowing only approved users to access those resources from wherever they work. This greatly reduces an organisation’s cyber risk while increasing their security posture exponentially.”

Without fast and secure connectivity to cloud applications from anywhere, the cloud revolution would not be possible. The iboss platform is purpose-built to meet the security and connectivity needs of modern, distributed workforces accessing resources via the cloud. iboss shifts the focus from protecting the network perimeter to protecting resources.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN’s Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

About emt Distribution

emt Distribution is an Adelaide-based value-added distributor and vendor representative with a presence in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE and South Africa. Acquired by Crayon in 2021, emt offers cybersecurity and ICT management solutions. emt Distribution assists channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs to deliver cyber security solutions their customers need. emt offers pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance for both vendors and channel partners. See: www.emtmeta.com

