emt - A QBS Technology Group Company - is set to make its strongest appearance yet at Black Hat MEA 2025, bringing an expanded cybersecurity and IT management portfolio designed to keep pace with the region’s unprecedented digital acceleration.

A long-standing participant at Black Hat MEA, emt enters this year’s edition with a renewed scale and capability. emt has recently been acquired by QBS Technology Group. The recent acquisition has strengthened our vendor ecosystem, broadened our technology stack, and expanded our local team - enabling us to support organisations across Saudi Arabia and the wider META region with deeper expertise and greater agility.

"The acquisition brought over 12,500 publishers into the emt ecosystem, giving us the scale to deliver deeper value to our customers in Saudi Arabia," said Khaled Kamel, Business Unit Director at emt. "We’re proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s cybersecurity ambitions and play our part in protecting its rapidly growing digital economy."

Visitors will find emt at Hall 1, Stand H1-T10, where they can explore new solutions from our vendors, meet our Saudi and regional teams, and enjoy coffee, dates, and a few surprises throughout the event.

emt Will Demonstrate Capabilities In

Enterprise resilience: advanced cybersecurity and IT management solutions tailored for META’s evolving landscape.

advanced cybersecurity and IT management solutions tailored for META’s evolving landscape. Saudi-focused digital protection: technologies that enhance visibility, detection, compliance, and operational continuity across the Kingdom’s critical sectors.

technologies that enhance visibility, detection, compliance, and operational continuity across the Kingdom’s critical sectors. Vendor growth enablement: proven channel development, pre-sales expertise, and regional go-to-market support.

proven channel development, pre-sales expertise, and regional go-to-market support. Partner empowerment: training, certifications, and resources that help resellers build strong, profitable practices.

training, certifications, and resources that help resellers build strong, profitable practices. Portfolio innovation: with technologies from Cobalt, Fortra, i-vertix, Cyberbit, SecureG, Flexera, and Checkmk.

emt: Your Value-Added Distributor

With decades of regional experience, emt delivers a full lifecycle of services that accelerate success for vendors, resellers, and enterprises:

Pre-sales and technical support for solution design, PoCs, and implementation.

Partner enablement and training through workshops, certifications, and hands-on labs.

Demand generation & marketing support to drive awareness and lead acquisition.

Local stock & flexible licensing models for faster, more adaptable procurement.

Cyber Escape Room & Awareness Programs to strengthen human-layer security.

Dedicated customer success teams ensuring adoption, optimisation, and long-term value.

A regional finance team offering flexible payment terms, credit support, and streamlined commercial processes to help partners close deals faster and manage cash flow efficiently.

This comprehensive support framework makes emt a trusted contributor to the Kingdom’s national cybersecurity advancement and a strategic partner for organisations building secure, resilient digital environments.

Contact Information

Website: emt.sa.com

Toll-Free: 800 8500 851

Email: info@emtmeta.com

About emt – A QBS Technology Group Company

emt is a value-added technology and service provider delivering cybersecurity, IT management, and enterprise solutions across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. As part of QBS Technology Group, emt strengthens vendor and partner success through channel development, technical enablement, local support, and marketing acceleration - helping organisations operate securely and confidently in a fast-changing digital world.

About QBS Technology Group

QBS is a channel-only enterprise software distributor committed to delivering dedicated service, operational excellence, and personalised support - capabilities often unmatched by large-scale distributors.