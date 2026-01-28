Dubai, UAE – emt, a QBS Technology Group company and a leading value-added provider of cybersecurity, cloud, and IT management solutions across the Middle East, Africa (MEA), announces that QBS Software has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Designated Seller of Record (DSOR). This designation enables QBS Software to act as the seller of record for eligible third-party software transactions on AWS Marketplace, simplifying cloud software procurement for partners and customers across MEA and beyond.

As an AWS Designated Seller of Record, QBS Software can consolidate billing, manage contracts, and streamline vendor engagement within AWS Marketplace. For partners and customers working with emt, this translates into faster deal cycles, reduced administrative overhead, and improved visibility across cloud software spend.

Strategic value for the channel and customers

This milestone reinforces QBS Technology Group’s cloud-first strategy, supporting growing demand for flexible software consumption and licensing. By leveraging AWS Marketplace, emt and QBS Software can help organizations align software purchases with existing AWS agreements, enabling better governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Channel partners benefit from a more predictable, scalable transaction framework while continuing to deliver value-added services. End customers—including CIOs, CISOs, IT leaders, and digital transformation decision-makers—gain a seamless procurement experience, consolidated invoicing, and simplified alignment with internal compliance requirements. Vendors working with QBS and emt gain access to a broader customer base supported by global reach and regional expertise.

Relevance to cloud and IT management

As enterprises across MEA accelerate cloud adoption, the need for secure, transparent, and efficient software procurement has never been greater. The AWS Designated Seller of Record designation highlights QBS Technology Group’s commitment to meeting these market demands, particularly in cybersecurity, IT management, and cloud-native solutions.

Executive commentary

“This designation is a significant milestone for QBS Technology Group and a strong validation of our cloud strategy,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt. “Becoming an AWS Designated Seller of Record allows us to simplify how partners and customers consume software through AWS Marketplace while delivering the regional expertise and flexibility the channel expects from QBS and emt.”

An AWS representative commented, “AWS Marketplace helps customers discover, buy, and deploy software quickly and securely. QBS Software’s designation as a Seller of Record supports this mission by enabling a streamlined procurement experience and extending the value of AWS Marketplace to partners and customers across multiple regions.”

About emt | A QBS Technology Group Company

emt is a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity, cloud, and IT management solutions across the Middle East and Africa. As part of QBS Technology Group, emt partners with global technology vendors and regional channel partners to deliver scalable, practical solutions that help organizations secure, manage, and optimize their IT environments.

About QBS Technology Group

QBS Technology Group is a global leader in software distribution and cloud enablement, operating through specialized companies including QBS Software. The Group provides innovative software procurement, licensing, and cloud marketplace solutions that empower vendors, partners, and customers worldwide.

For more information, visit:

https://www.channelweb.co.uk/news/2025/qbs-aws-designated-seller-record