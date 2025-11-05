Abu Dhabi, UAE – EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly listed steel and building materials manufacturer, today announced the successful pilot launch of private 5G network of its kind in the manufacturing industry, in collaboration with e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&.

The initiative marks a significant step towards EMSTEEL’s Industry 4.0 ambitions, a central pillar of the UAE’s national strategy for industry, Operation 300bn, and enhances operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability across its production facilities.

This state-of-the-art private 5G network provides guaranteed, high-speed coverage across EMSTEEL’s extensive and complex industrial environments, overcoming the limitations of traditional connectivity solutions. By keeping all data secure within EMSTEEL’s dedicated, on-premises infrastructure, the network enables the secure integration of high-tech projects, including the Asset Insight platform.

The Asset Insight app was the first application demonstrated on the network. Using industry-grade tablets, workers can scan QR codes on equipment to access real-time asset documentation, maintenance history, and sensor data. The app also allows for the on-the-spot creation of maintenance requests, which helps to minimise downtime and costly repairs while boosting maintenance efficiency and safety.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “Our partnership with e& UAE to launch the World’s first private 5G network in manufacturing represents a landmark achievement in EMSTEEL’s digital transformation journey. It is more than a technological upgrade; it is a fundamental shift in how we operate, innovate, and ensure the safety of our people and assets. The Asset Insight platform is a powerful example of how we are translating Industry 4.0 principles into tangible operational benefits. This pilot launch reinforces our commitment to pioneering sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices, setting a new benchmark for the industrial sector both regionally and globally.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: “This transformative private 5G deployment with EMSTEEL exemplifies our vision of enabling the industries of tomorrow through cutting-edge connectivity. By delivering enterprise-grade network infrastructure tailored for demanding manufacturing environments, we are unlocking possibilities for smart factories, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven operations. At e&, we are committed to partnering with industry leaders like EMSTEEL to co-create solutions that don’t just connect devices but fundamentally reimagine how industries operate and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The successful pilot demonstrates EMSTEEL’s ongoing commitment to investing in advanced technologies that improve operational performance and strengthen its position as a global leader in low-carbon steel production and sustainable building materials. This transformative technology strategy is pushing the boundaries of operational excellence beyond manufacturing, with applications extending to commercial operations, customer experience, health and safety, sustainability, data utility, research and development, and other areas.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.