Emrill, a leading UAE-based integrated facilities management services provider, has announced the significant enhancements in operational efficiency and safety achieved through its Techsphere platform since its launch in 2022. Developed to streamline operations, improve service delivery, and strengthen client relationships, Techsphere has become a pivotal tool in transforming facilities management (FM) for Emrill and its clients.

The platform has delivered significant achievements in the last 12 months, including the completion of over 2,562 security patrols, scheduling 753,616 planned preventative maintenance (PPM) tasks for 2024, and managing 549,497 reactive work orders, with an impressive 93.16 per cent closure rate within the agreed service level agreement. Additionally, Techsphere has tracked 561,022 assets and handled a total of 1,198,934 reactive maintenance tasks and 2,103,910 planned maintenance tasks since its launch, all contributing to a more efficient and safer operating environment for Emrill’s clients and employees.

The platform’s role in managing 900 incidents has further reinforced its impact on improving safety standards across all contracts. With more than 2,500 active users, including 1,883 technicians, Techsphere’s wide adoption demonstrates its value in enhancing FM processes. The platform is now integrated into 308 of Emrill’s contracts, showcasing its adaptability and ability to meet diverse client needs.

Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, highlighted that Techsphere’s development marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward improving operational efficiencies and ensuring higher levels of safety. He explained: “By moving beyond conventional systems, Techsphere provides tailored solutions that allow clients to manage their facilities more effectively, while also delivering cost savings. The platform’s ability to enhance operational safety and improve efficiency has made it an indispensable asset for Emrill’s clients, enabling them to achieve their business objectives with greater confidence.”

The success of Techsphere has been further driven by continuous innovations designed to meet evolving industry standards. Recent developments include the introduction of the Performance Management System (PMS) module, which automates contract performance monitoring and penalty management, ensuring accurate compliance and minimising risks. In addition to being used by Emrill, the PMS module can also be used by clients to manage other contractors and subcontractors working on projects. The energy module, linked to external APIs, enables clients to monitor electricity, water, and solar usage, supporting sustainability initiatives while tracking utility consumption. In 2024, Emrill also launched a new training module, designed to enhance workforce efficiency by introducing real-time employee data updates, virtual training options, and comprehensive attendance tracking. Providing a holistic view of training, this module ensures every employee has completed the training required to comply with client requirements and complete tasks safely. The audit and inspection module has provided Emrill with an advanced quality control tool, streamlining audits and inspections from initiation to closure, further ensuring that safety protocols are rigorously adhered to.

Hussain Saifuddin, Head of ICT at Emrill, said: “Techsphere has been central to Emrill’s digitalisation efforts, allowing us to streamline operations and deliver increased efficiencies. The platform’s automation of performance management, inspections, and other key processes has not only reduced costs but also improved safety outcomes for clients. By offering customisable workflows, Techsphere allows Emrill to tailor solutions that meet each client’s specific needs, enhancing service delivery and safety protocols across the board.”

Looking to the future, Emrill is committed to further enhancing Techsphere’s capabilities, particularly relating to energy management and sustainability. Planned updates to the energy module will support greener FM practices. Emrill also plans to integrate generative AI into the platform, which will improve customer response times and generate detailed summaries of work orders and technical actions, ensuring timely communication and further enhancing safety and operational efficiency.