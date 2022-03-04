In a recent special edition of the Taqdeer Awards, Emrill received three awards in recognition of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to health, safety, quality and environment (HSQE) standards and worker welfare.

The ceremony, which took place on February 24, 2022, Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo 2020, awarded both companies and individuals trophies and certificates across nine categories to recognise their dedication to adhering to Expo 2020 Dubai’s Assurance Standards.

Emrill was the only contractor to be recognised in three categories and received awards for Health and Safety and Best Service Provider for Worker Welfare. Vakkalanka Ranganath, HSE and worker welfare manager at Emrill, also received an award in the Best Service Provider Worker Welfare Manager Category.

Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, said: “To be recognised and receive awards in three categories is a true testimony to the robust health and safety procedures, worker welfare standards and initiatives and our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class services. Achievements like this do not happen in isolation; rather, they demonstrate the values each and every Emrill employee lives by every day and the exemplary effort our people put in every day.

“Health and safety are ingrained in everything we do, and this extends to emotional wellness and worker welfare. Emrill has embraced the high standards required by Expo 2020 Dubai and has ensured compliance to worker welfare and HSQE standard throughout the contract, from recruitment to delivery. This commitment to doing things right every time and making sure Emrill employees have training and development opportunities has enabled us to reach one million safe manhours without lost time injuries—a fantastic achievement for the whole team.”

During the course of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emrill has launched several initiatives to promote health, safety, quality and worker welfare. The organisation has also launched apps and technology solutions to ensure employees can carry out their roles safely and efficiently while remaining connected.

To ensure Expo 2020 Dubai standards are consistently met, Emrill employees working on-site reside in a dedicated Expo village. In addition to creating a culture of togetherness and a sense of community, the accommodation also adheres to best practices for employee safety and worker welfare, including a range of modern amenities.

On winning the Worker Welfare Manager award, Ranganath said: “It is such an honour to be recognised for contributing to such an iconic event. To have achieved this against the backdrop of a global pandemic is a real source of pride for everyone working on the contract, and we put a huge focus on staying connecting, communicating transparently and honestly, and providing credible information to raise awareness and accountability. The safety of our employees and visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai has been our main priority, and it means a great deal to the entire team and me to have won these awards.

From mobilisation, our strategy has been in line with Expo 2020 Dubai’s six strategic pillars: Leadership, Communication, Competency, Engagement, Reward and Recognition, and Continual Improvement. The support we have received from the Emrill and Expo leadership teams has enabled us to continuously achieve positive HSEQ and worker welfare outcomes.”